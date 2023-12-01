Highlights Ipswich Town has been strong at home this season, scoring three or more goals in nine out of ten games at Portman Road.

Coventry City has secured two consecutive victories but faces a tough challenge against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for Ipswich in the upcoming match, citing their strong home form as a key factor.

Ipswich Town take on Coventry City in the Championship at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys suffered a rare defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, but they responded well with a 3-1 home win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

Ipswich went ahead in the fifth minute through Conor Chaplin, and they doubled their lead just seven minutes later when Massimo Luongo fired home from the edge of the box.

Bartosz Bialkowski then denied George Hirst as the hosts continued to dominate, and they added a third before the break when Nathan Broadhead headed in Leif Davis' cross.

The Lions pulled one back in the 78th minute when Kevin Nisbet converted Ryan Longman's cross, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City, and seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

After losing on penalties to Luton Town in last season's play-off final, it has been a disappointing start to the season for Coventry, but they secured their second consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the CBS Arena on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues edged the first half, with Ben Sheaf missing two good opportunities, but the Pilgrims improved after the break, with Ben Waine, Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle and Lewis Gibson all going close.

Coventry controversially took the lead in the 75th minute when Haji Wright finished from close range, but the ball seemed to have gone out of play before Milan van Ewijk pulled it back to the striker, and that would prove to be the winner as the hosts held on for all three points.

Mark Robins' side currently sit 15th in the table, eight points from the play-off places, and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes Ipswich will continue their strong home form against Coventry, predicting a 2-1 win for the Tractor Boys.

"Ipswich had a tough defeat at West Brom on Saturday, but then followed it up by blowing Millwall away on Wednesday night. They just have to keep that gap as big as they can over the chasing pack," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Coventry have had a great week, winning both games to blow away a few cobwebs. Can they keep that up at Portman Road? I don’t think so."

Will Ipswich Town beat Coventry City?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Ipswich have been outstanding at Portman Road this season, and Wednesday's win over Millwall was the ninth time in 10 games they have scored three or more goals on their own patch.

Coventry recorded back-to-back victories against Millwall and Plymouth to move away from the relegation zone, and they will come into the game with confidence.

However, given the Tractor Boys' excellent home form, it seems likely they will pick up another three points against the Sky Blues.