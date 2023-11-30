Ipswich Town take on Coventry City in the Championship at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys suffered a rare setback as they were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday, but they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

Ipswich took the lead in the fifth minute through Conor Chaplin, and they doubled their advantage just seven minutes later when Massimo Luongo fired home from the edge of the box.

Bartosz Bialkowski kept out George Hirst's effort as the hosts continued to dominate, and they added a third before the break when Nathan Broadhead headed in Leif Davis' cross.

The Lions pulled one back in the 78th minute when Kevin Nisbet converted Ryan Longman's cross, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Kieran McKenna's side remain second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City, and seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

After losing to Luton Town on penalties in last season's play-off final, it has been a tough start to the campaign for Coventry, but they secured their second consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the CBS Arena on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues had the better of the first half, and Ben Sheaf missed two good opportunities to give the hosts the lead, but Argyle improved after the break, with Ben Waine, Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle and Lewis Gibson all going close.

Coventry controversially went ahead in the 75th minute when Haji Wright finished from close range, but the ball seemed to have gone out of play before Milan van Ewijk pulled it back to the striker, and that would prove to be the winner as Mark Robins' men held on for all three points.

The Sky Blues currently sit 15th in the table, eight points from the play-off places, and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

What is the latest Ipswich Town and Coventry City team news?

Ipswich are sweating over the fitness of defender Brandon Williams, who missed the game against Millwall with a knock, and McKenna says he will be assessed ahead of the visit of Coventry.

"Yes, he missed a couple of days after West Brom but he’ll be hopefully training by the end of the week and we’ll see if he’s available for Coventry," McKenna said, quoted by TWTD.

Midfielder Omari Hutchinson made his return as a substitute on Wednesday night after being sidelined for the West Brom game due to illness, and the Tractor Boys have a near fully fit squad to choose from this weekend.

Coventry are likely to again be without midfielder Kasey Palmer and striker Fabio Tavares, but Robins confirmed last week that the pair are now back in training.

"That's good. It's great to have both of them back and Kasey's just started to train with us now," Robins told Coventry Live.

"We’re a lot closer to having a fully fit squad than we've had previously, so that's a good thing and hopefully that can continue through this really tricky, tricky period in terms of the games and the amount of games that we've got."

Is Ipswich Town v Coventry City on TV?

The game will not be televised as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place this season.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night, repeated at 11:50pm on ITV1.

Ipswich Town v Coventry City tickets

Ipswich supporters can still buy tickets for the game here, while Coventry fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Ipswich Town v Coventry City kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.