Ipswich Town v Barnsley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Ipswich Town host Barnsley this weekend in Sky Bet League One in what looks an exciting clash between two sides who will want to be challenging for promotion this year.

It’s the Tractor Boys who have made the better start in terms of that challenge, though, with them sitting top of the league after the opening exchanges, whilst the Tykes are in the bottom half after an inconsistent start to proceedings.

Both will feel they can win this game this weekend, though, and here’s some of the early information available heading into this one…

Early team news

Ipswich are pretty fresh going into this one having had no League Cup action in the week, and Kieran McKenna may look to name as similar a side as possible to the one that beat Shrewsbury last time out.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff may well look to change his side up in places after the League Cup defeat to Leeds United, with a defeat to Wycombe in the league last time out also requiring a response.

Is there a live stream?

You can get an audio match pass via either Ipswich or Barnsley’s iFollow pages on their official club websites.

There’s no live stream due to the established 3pm blackout on English football matches on a Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

As mentioned, the game kicks off at 3pm at Portman Road.

Score prediction

Ipswich have been the pick of the bunch so far this season in League One, whilst Barnsley have been a bit more up and down.

That said, a home win could be the most likely result. 2-1 Ipswich.