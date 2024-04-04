This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following promotion from League One to the Championship last season, Ipswich Town are on the cusp of back-to-back promotions as they sit top of the second tier table with just six games remaining.

A dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton on Easter Monday came as a timely reminder of the fight and desire manager Kieran McKenna has instilled in his Tractor Boys squad.

An East Anglian derby with arch rivals Norwich City in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Carrow Road looks set to provide yet another test to the resolve of McKenna's men.

But the Tractor Boys squad is one which is brimming with quality in all areas of the pitch, and the loan signing of Brighton starlet Jeremy Sarmiento in January further bolstered the side's strength in depth.

The Ecuador international spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at West Brom, but endured an underwhelming spell at the Hawthorns as he registered just two goals, and no assists, in 20 Championship outings.

However, since his arrival at Portman Road, Sarmiento has proven to be a dangerous asset for McKenna and co, with three goals and one assist in just 14 second tier appearances.

The 97th-minute winner Sarmiento scored against the Saints on Monday could prove to be a key moment in the Tractor Boys' season, and demonstrates his ability to deliver for his team when it matters most.

Following the success of his current loan spell, the Tractor Boys could be keen to pursue a second loan deal for the 21-year-old, especially if they earn promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town fan pundit discusses the prospect of a Jeremy Sarmiento return

FLW's Ipswich fan pundit, Henry would welcome the Ecuador international back to Suffolk next season, although it would appear that he would like to see the youngster do it from the start of matches and not just off the bench.

"Jeremy Sarmiento is an interesting one," Henry told Football League World.

"As you saw in the game against Southampton, he is fantastic at making an impact off the bench, coming on against tiring defenders, picking out those gaps that maybe players who have been playing for a while couldn't.

"However, starting games, he hasn't been quite as effective.

"Similar to what Omari Hutchinson was doing, who's great off the bench but couldn't make a role for himself before that.

"Sarmiento is a fantastic footballer, just in terms of his movement and what he can do off the ball.

"His pressing is great, his ability on the ball is great, he just sort of needs to work out when to take players on, when to pass the ball, that sort of in game management that I think Omari Hutchinson has developed under McKenna, and you can see that in his stats recently, and I think Sarmiento just needs that extra bit of time.

"If, depending on which division, I think we may try again for Sarmiento.

"He's a real prospect, and I think he can offer a lot more than what he has done."

Ipswich Town should commit to another swoop for Jeremy Sarmiento

Sarmiento has been sensational at times for McKenna's men, and he is a young player who still has plenty of time to continue developing his skills.

McKenna is a manager who is clearly very strong at improving individual players at his club, and the difference between Sarmiento's stint at Portman Road and his time at the Baggies arguably epitomises McKenna's coaching ability.

As strong as the Tractor Boys are, if they earn promotion to the Premier League just one year after winning promotion to the Championship, they need all the help they can get, and signing Sarmiento on loan for a second time would be a wise move.

But even if the Suffolk outfit fall short at the final hurdles and do not make it to the top-flight, they should still make a swoop for the Ecuador international's services.

Brighton boast several talented players in Sarmiento's position, such as Kaoru Mitoma and 2024 AFCON winner Simon Adingra, as well as Facundo Buonanotte and the incoming Ibrahim Osman, so Sarmiento is unlikely to land a first-team spot with the Seagulls next season.

That means another loan move could be beneficial for his development, and Brighton will surely be happy at how he is developing right now at Portman Road.