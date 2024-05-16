Highlights Ipswich Town is considering signing Eddie Nketiah or Armando Broja, but they must be cautious about rushing into costly decisions.

Fans are excited about the potential signings, but some believe there may be better options available to fit the manager's style of play.

Ipswich should trust Kieran McKenna to make sensible and strategic signings in the upcoming transfer window, rather than hastily splashing cash.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Ipswich Town have started to look at potential signings they could make ahead of next season.

We're less than a fortnight away from the season finishing, and there's nearly a month until the transfer window opens, but that hasn't stopped Kieran McKenna's side from being linked with a number of players.

It appears that Ipswich are keen to sign a striker ahead of next season, with Eddie Nketiah and Armando Broja both being linked with the Tractor Boys in recent times.

This is an ambitious move from McKenna's side, but Ipswich would be able to offer the pair a place in the starting XI, and the chance to work with a very ambitious manager.

Ipswich Town told that there might be more suitable striker options out there

On paper, a move for either Eddie Nketiah or Armando Broja would look like good business. Our Ipswich Town fan pundit, Henry, would certainly be pleased if his side were able to sign one of the pair, but believes there could be other players who are a better fit for Kieran McKenna's style of play.

Speaking to Football League World, Henry said: "Those two are fantastic players, but I think Broja fits the bill slightly better than Nketiah does in terms of leading the line and in terms of physicality, being able to run in behind fits what Kieran McKenna would do.

"I’m not sold completely on either, just in terms of how they would directly fit the side. Their abilities outweigh anything than what we’ve currently got at the moment in the house.

"To get them on a permanent would cost a fair chunk, likely £15-20m, if not slightly more, due to their age.

"If I had the choice of the two, I would say Broja, but maybe that’s slightly underplaying how good Nketiah is, and to get of run of games for Arsenal shows that he must be exceptionally good, and he’s scored more goals than any of our players have ever scored in the Premier League, but I think his link-up play has been questioned.

"He’s exceptional in the penalty area, but I just don’t know if I can see him fitting in a McKenna side. I’m sure he could and if we did sign him he’d be fantastic, but I can just see Broja doing a bit more, and offering us a bit more out of possession.

"I would go for Broja, but there could be other players available who would fit the bill that McKenna is looking for, and I’m not sure Broja or Nketiah do that."

Ipswich Town must be careful not to rush into transfer decisions

Given the fact it's May and the Premier League season is still ongoing, Ipswich shouldn't be in a rush to make signings just yet.

By all means should the club start looking at players and putting the feelers out, but they'll have plenty of time to make signings in the months to come when the window opens in June/

With a hefty sum of money burning a whole in their pockets, it would be easy for Ipswich to go and splash the cash similarly to Nottingham Forest in 2022, but as Forest showed, it doesn't necessarily always work out well.

Ipswich should be sensible in their recruitment, and Kieran McKenna can be trusted to make good, sensible signings for the club.

Eddie Nketiah and Armando Broja's seasons compared - Transfermarkt Player P G A Eddie Nketiah 37 6 3 Armando Broja 27 2 1

You can imagine both Arsenal and Chelsea commanding big fees for Nketiah and Broja this summer, and as Henry stated above, they may not be the best fit for Ipswich.

There could potentially be a striker elsewhere who suits Ipswich's style of play more, and is available for less money than the Premier League duo, so the Tractor Boys should be patient this summer, and not rush into any transfer decisions.