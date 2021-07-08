Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Teddy Bishop update, bid for striker, youngster closing in on PL move

Paul Cook will need to continue working hard in the transfer market if he wants his new squad to be ready for the 2021/22 campaign.

After publicly voicing his displeasure with some of Ipswich’s performances last season, the 54-year-old has decided to take decisive action, with co-owner Brett Johnson even stating they will keep just 10% of their squad from last season.

As part of this extreme rebuild, the Suffolk outfit have brought in six players and will be wanting to see at least another few arrivals before next month, with over 18 senior departures so far this summer and a few more still to go.

How well do you know Ipswich Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 25 30 35 40

This sets up a scary but potentially exciting next couple of months for Ipswich fans – and promotion rivals in the third tier will be keeping a close eye on their business.

We take a look at three recent transfer developments that have happened at Portman Road over the past few days, with two potential departures and a possible addition.

Bishop attracting interest

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Portsmouth, Lincoln City, MK Dons and Hearts are all in the running for 24-year-old Teddy Bishop.

The midfielder made 36 appearances in League One last season, but has been invited by the Tractor Boys’ boss Paul Cook to find a new club despite triggering a one-year extension on his contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

As part of the manager’s plan to revamp his squad ahead of the new season, Bishop and a handful of other players have been told to train with the Under-23s during pre-season, and that could push through a potential deal much quicker with both the club and the player now looking for an exit.

Cook has already managed to offload one of those exiled players in Jack Lankester – and will now be hoping the likes of Bishop and Flynn Downes follow him out of the door at Portman Road.

Cook moves for Gregory

Tuesday’s exclusive from Football League World revealed the Suffolk side’s strong interest in Stoke City’s Lee Gregory – and have made an offer to take him off Michael O’Neill hands.

Gregory’s previous loan side Derby County are currently in a vulnerable position with ownership uncertainty – and with Paul Cook eager to build a squad capable of joining the Rams in the Championship – the third-tier side are thought to be ‘confident’ of securing the 32-year-old’s services ahead of Wayne Rooney’s men this summer.

With forwards Aaron Drinan and Oli Hawkins both leaving the club in the last few weeks, this signing would make sense and Gregory would join James Norwood in the striking department if he makes the move from Staffordshire.

Another Ipswich striker in Kayden Jackson is also training with the Under-23s and looks set for an exit, making this signing all the more imperative.

Gibbs on his way to rivals

Former Ipswich youngster Liam Gibbs is on the verge of a move to Premier League side Norwich City, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, much to the displeasure of the Tractor Boys’ fans.

Although the 18-year-old midfielder had previously signalled his desire to remain in Suffolk, talks between the club and the teenager broke down and the Gibbs officially left the club last week as a free agent.

The League One side will receive some compensation because he came through their academy system – but this is likely to be a nominal fee for a very promising youngster and they will be especially gutted to lose him to an arch-rival.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United were all said to be interested in him earlier in the summer but with the opportunity to stay closer to home and the chance to still go to the Premier League, this could have swayed the youngster’s decision to join the Canaries.