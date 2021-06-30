Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Rival manager confirms transfer talks as midfielder linked with Championship switch and Cook makes signings claim

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Ipswich Town.

While a long list of players have already completed their permanent departures from Portman Road, plenty more individuals, including Wes Burns, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky, Lee Evans and Matt Penney have all joined the club.

However, there are still plenty more surrounding the Tractor Boys, as they look to put together a squad capable of challenging for League One promotion next season.

So here, we’ve taken a look at the latest Ipswich Town transfer stories to have emerged over the course of the past few days.

Cook promises more business

It’s probably fair to say that it hasn’t taken long for Paul Cook to make an impression on his Ipswich Town squad.

With this his first transfer window in charge of the Tractor Boys, Cook has already overseen a significant overhaul of the club’s playing staff with those departures and new arrivals, and it seems he isn’t done with that yet.

Speaking after completing the club’s sixth signing of the summer with the arrival of Penney, Cook paid tribute to the club’s owners for their backing this summer, and insisted that the club’s signings for the summer are not over yet, adding that things are starting to take shape ahead of the new campaign.

Cowley confirms Jacobs talks

One of those who it seems could be a potential new addition for Ipswich this summer, is Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs.

Jacobs only joined Portsmouth last summer, scoring twice in 22 appearances for the Fratton Park club after making the move from Wigan, where he previously played under Cook, and he is already being linked with a reunion with his old boss.

Indeed, it does seem as though such a move could happen this summer, with Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley confirming that talks between Ipswich and Jacobs have now been held, although he did go on to insist that a deal will only happen if it suits all three parties.

Peterborough enter race for Downes

It also seems as though the list of players leaving Ipswich this summer could get longer, with Flynn Downes’ future still up in the air.

The midfielder has reportedly been told to train with the club’s Under 23s side this summer, indicating a move elsewhere may be on the cards, and links with Barnsley have already emerged.

However, it seems the Tykes are not the only side keen to bring the 22-year-old to the Championship this summer. According to reports from The East Anglia Daily Times last season’s League One promotion winners Peterborough are also keen on a move for Downes, who is into the final year of his current Ipswich contract.