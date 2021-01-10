Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Premier League duo linked with defender, 27-year-old targeted by promotion rivals, recruitment priorities revealed

It does feel as though there is a considerable amount of pressure on Ipswich Town during the January transfer window.

Having won just two of their last seven games, the Tractor Boys are now eighth in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, Paul Lambert’s side will no doubt have to get things right in this window if they are to keep themselves in the promotion race for the remainder of the season.

So far, the business done by Ipswich has seen young defender Corrie Ndaba join Ayr United on loan, and here, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer stories emerging from Portman Road over the past few weeks.

Leeds and West Ham chase Baggott

One Ipswich player who is already attracting some significant interest this month, is Elkan Baggott.

The 19-year-old centre back has made just one senior appearance in his career – in Ipswich’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Gillingham earlier this season – but it seems the Tractor Boys already have a battle on to keep him at Portman Road.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Indonesian youth international has turned down the offer of a new contract from Ipswich, with his current deal set to expire this summer, something which has apparently caught the attention of both Leeds and West Ham, who are both said to be keen to bring Baggott to the Premier League.

Loan interest in Donacien emerges

Another player who it seems could be on his way out of Portman Road this month, is Janoi Donacien.

The versatile defender has yet to make an appearance in the league this season for Ipswich, with reports claiming that the 27-year-old has now been made available for loan, to create space in the squad for potential incomings.

According to The East Anglian Daily Times, Donacien’s former club Accrington, who are currently sixth in the League One table, and League Two side Colchester United are both interested in temporary deals for defender.

Taylor outlines recruitment aims

If Ipswich are to add to their side in January, then it seems it will be done with a view to boosting the squad’s attacking firepower.

That’s judging by recent comments from the club’s assistant manager Stuart Taylor, who it seems is hopeful the club will be able to bring in players sooner rather than later.

Asked about the style of players Ipswich would be looking to bring in, Taylor was quoted by TWTD as saying: “That’s a good question. We’re looking to be more creative and we’re looking to be more attack-minded so without narrowing down positions, that’s certainly the style that we want to improve on.

“And that’s the type of players that we’re looking to bring in, entertaining players that are going to be creative and help us attack.”