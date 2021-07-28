Ipswich Town transfer round-up: New Rangers deal on radar, news on more additions, Portsmouth near-miss revealed

It’s been a busy summer for Ipswich Town, who landed their tenth signing of the summer yesterday in the form of Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin.

It’s hard not to be impressed with the Tractor Boys business in the window and Paul Cook can have no complaints about the strength of his squad heading into his first full season at the helm.

Even so, he may be keen to add one or two more before the window closes and with that in mind, here’s all the latest Ipswich transfer news…

Ipswich could move for another winger

The arrival of Chaplin gives Cook more forward firepower but it seems the Ipswich boss could add even more before the window closes.

According to EADT, there is still scope for further additions on the flanks should the right player and deal become available.

With Chaplin, Macauley Bonne, Joe Pigott, Scott Fraser, and Wes Burns all joining this summer, Ipswich now surely have one of the most feared forward units in the division.

Portsmouth were in race for George Edmundson

Edmundson became the ninth signing of the summer for Ipswich earlier this week but it seems he could’ve been on his way to Portsmouth had the Tractor Boys not blown them out of the water.

That’s according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon, who has revealed the South Coast club were edging toward a loan deal with Rangers before Mark Ashton muscled in to sign the defender permanently.

Tractor Boys join race for Jordan Jones

Sources have informed Football League World that Ipswich have joined Sunderland in the race for Rangers winger Jordan Jones.

It is understood that Steven Gerrard has given his departure the green light with the Tractor Boys looking to capitalise, though any deal that sees the 26-year-old return to the EFL will be a loan.