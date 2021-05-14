Ipswich Town transfer round-up: MK Dons want 28-year-old; Skuse to League Two; Demolition Man

Ipswich Town once again missed out on a place in the League One play-off places, with Paul Cook not the man to inspire the Tractor Boys back into top-six contention.

It’s been a disappointing couple of years in East Anglia, particularly as Norwich City look to be heading in one direction only after their 2020/21 campaign.

No doubt, then, that the summer transfer window will be a big one for Cook and Ipswich if they are to make a better fist of chasing a Championship return next season.

With that in mind, we kickstart this transfer round-up with a potential outgoing Ipswich may want to avoid.

Gwion Edwards

Football League World revealed earlier in the week that MK Dons have held talks with Edwards over a move to Stadium MK, with the winger out of contract at Portman Road this summer.

Russell Martin has just guided MK Dons to 13th in the table, which is a respectable mid-table finish.

Whether or not they land the signing of Edwards remains to be seen, though, with Ipswich still in discussions over a new contract.

It seems that Cook wants to retain the 28-year-old.

Cole Skuse

Skuse will be leaving Portman Road this summer. That is already confirmed.

Where he ends up remains a mystery, though.

It is Football League World’s understanding that Colchester United are lining up a transfer for the veteran midfielder, as well as a reunion with Freddie Sears.

Cook’s bullish statement

A report from East Anglian Daily Times has confirmed that Cook is set to tell the majority of the remaining players at Portman Road that they are no longer in his plans.

Plenty of the club’s players are set to leave as free agents, but Cook is determined that there is more that needs to be done to shaken things up at Portman Road.

He was dubbed as the Demolition Man heading into the summer and it appears that Cook will be good to his word.

Expect big changes within the Ipswich squad in the coming weeks.