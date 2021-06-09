Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Matt Crooks news, Andre Dozzell latest, Liverpool player eyed

After missing out on the play-offs last season, Paul Cook’s Ipswich side now switch their attention to the summer where they will look to strengthen ahead of the next campaign.

With the Suffolk side under new ownership after the departure of Marcus Evans, fans will be eager to see how much their majority US shareholders will invest in the playing staff.

Mike O’Leary, who was appointed as the new Chairman back in April and was previously CEO of West Brom, has high hopes for the club and even said the Tractor Boys should look to ‘knock on the door of the Premier League pretty quickly’.

For a side who were last in the Premier League in 2002, this is a big ask – but it’s now up to the owners to step up and match this ambition with sufficient funds to succeed.

Lee Evans and Wes Burns have already arrived at Portman Road in the last week, but who else are Ipswich linked with in their quest to get back to the big time, and in the short-term, the Championship?

Offer launched for Crooks?

New signing Evans could be joined by Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks in midfield if recent reports are to be believed.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the club are set to launch a bid for the 27-year-old who was heavily involved in the Millers’ Championship campaign last season.

However, with his current side back in the Championship after repeatedly failing to establish themselves as a team who could compete in the second tier for the long-term, Crooks could be tempted to move sideways for a more prosperous future in the coming years.

If the midfielder does think Ipswich can back up their words with action, it’s hard to see Rotherham being able to keep hold of him.

And with just one year left on his contract, they may decide it’s best to let him go now rather than losing him for nothing next summer.

MacGillivray and Kelleher reported targets

The Tractor Boys could also take advantage of Portsmouth’s cost-cutting strategy in securing the signature of goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

According to The News, Pompey are unwilling to trigger an extension on his contract that would have seen his wage increase, despite impressing at Fratton Park in 2020/21.

The south coast side finished one place and three points above Ipswich last season but like Crooks, he could be willing to move sideways for a better long-term future in a higher division.

The club are also linked with a more temporary signing in Caoimhín Kelleher, who is a loan target for Paul Cook according to TWTD.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager for his Liverpool keeper to gain more experience, with Adrian close to agreeing a new contract and Alisson as the undisputed first-choice keeper.

QPR cold on Dozzell swap deal

A couple of days ago, TWTD exclusively reported that QPR were leading the race to sign Andre Dozzell, who could be allowed to leave Portman Road in the next few months.

However, a new development in this saga could have potentially ended the West London side’s chances of signing the 22-year-old.

There was speculation Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne would travel in the opposite direction as part of a swap deal – but the Championship club have no interest in letting the forward go.

Bonne could have potentially made the deal a lot cheaper for QPR – and now they may have to fork out a larger amount to bring the midfielder to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Foundation. The question is: can they afford it?