Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Liverpool man eyed, James Norwood latest, Striker emerges as target

Ipswich Town will have hopes of winning a timely promotion back into the Championship this term under the management of Paul Lambert.

The 2019/20 league campaign ended in a frustrating manner, with the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreeing to conclude the season on a PPG (points per game) basis, which meant that Ipswich finished 11th in the League One table.

It’s likely to be a summer of change at Portman Road, as Lambert looks to clear out the so-called ‘deadwood’ in his current squad, before looking to add to his team.

This will be Ipswich’s second straight season in the third-tier of English football, so the supporters will be expectant of seeing a much-needed improvement from their side this term.

They take on Wigan Athletic in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, where they’ll be hoping to start the season with a positive result.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Ipswich Town heading towards September.

James Norwood

Norwood seems as though he’s heading for the Portman Road exit door in the near future.

The striker scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for the Tractor Boys in his first season with the club, after arriving from Tranmere Rovers.

The likes of Swindon Town and Dundee United are rumoured to be interested in striking a deal for the forward, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Ben Woodburn

The Liverpool forward spent last year’s campaign on loan with League One side Oxford United.

But he has since returned to Anfield, although it seems unlikely that he’ll remain a Liverpool player ahead of the 2020/21 season with Jurgen Klopp having a number of better options available to him.

According to Goal, Woodburn has emerged as a potential target for Ipswich, although their interest has quietened recently.

Dennon Lewis

Lewis is currently playing his football with Wealdstone, but that’s probably not what he’s most well-known for, as he featured on ITV’s Love Island last year.

According to The Sun, Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town and Oxford are just some of the teams that are interested in signing the forward, who is currently training with Charlton Athletic.