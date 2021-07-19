Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Cook to miss out on forward, Coulson interest mounts, Birmingham swoop a no-go

Ipswich Town have been bullish with their summer business so far.

Paul Cook has inherited a stale squad struggling to inspire themselves to properly challenge for a League One promotion push.

He’s overhauling the squad at Portman Road and has already pulled off quite the coup by landing Joe Pigott on a free transfer following his impressive form for AFC Wimbledon.

Scott Fraser and Rekeem Harper are two other exciting signings, but Ipswich don’t appear to be finished yet, with work still to be done on Cook’s squad ahead of 2021/22.

However, we kickstart this latest round-up with a player that doesn’t look like he will be moving to Portman Road.

Guy Melamed

The St Johnstone forward has been linked with a move to Ipswich, Sunderland and Portsmouth this summer, but there’s serious doubt whether he will be moving into the Football League at this stage.

Melamed’s agent has been commenting on interest in him, suggesting he could well stay in Scotland.

“The right phone call from a Scottish club this week or next I think he would come back,” agent Clive Hart said, per The Herald.

“I think it would be a matter of timing if a deal was to be done.

“There were a couple of League One clubs interested but I don’t think people in England have quite seen enough of him yet.

“I would like to see him stick around in Scotland and I have told him that.”

Hayden Coulson

Coulson has fallen out of favour at Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock and has a sea of interest in him as clubs work towards 2021/22.

Ipswich’s interest has been noted by East Anglian Daily Times, but Sunderland are, again, competing with them for a deal, whilst there’s Championship rivals too.

Luton Town are said to be keen on the versatile left-sided player.

George Friend

It was reported by Andy Warren last week that Ipswich were showing an interest in George Friend of Birmingham City for a short while earlier in the summer.

The experienced defender signed fresh terms with Birmingham, though, ending Cook’s chances of linking up with him.

