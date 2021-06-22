Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Charlton player eyed, club close to beating Celtic to deal, striker departs

New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton certainly isn’t messing around.

Both Lee Evans and Wes Burns have been signed, while a seven-figure fee has come in from QPR for Andre Dozzell.

He doesn’t seem to be finished yet either, with rumours still circling about potential new signings.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Ipswich transfer news…

Ipswich eye Ben Amos

According to EADT, Paul Cook sees signing a new first choice goalkeeper as a top priority with Tomas Holy having been told he can find a new club.

It is understood that Ben Amos is one of the leading candidates, with the 32-year-old’s contract with Charlton Athletic expiring this summer.

However, the report claims that the Addicks are keen to keep hold of Amos as Nigel Adkins sees him as his number one.

Growing confidence club will beat Celtic and Wigan to signing

Dundee United shot-stopper Benjamin Siegrist is believed to be another of the candidates that Ipswich are looking at.

Celtic and Wigan are also understood to interested in Siegrist, who was named United’s player of the season in 2020/21.

EADT has reported that Town are close to agreeing a fee after seeing their offer of £350,000 turned down but that there is still work to do.

According to Football Insider, there is growing confidence from all parties involved that a move will go through.

Oli Hawkins departs

The League One club has confirmed that Oli Hawkins has been sold to Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Hawkins joined Ipswich as a free agent last summer but found the net just once in his 20 appearances in 2020/21 and they have now decided to offload him.

In a statement on their website, the Portman Road club thanked the 29-year-old striker for his efforts and added that they “wish him the very best for the future”.