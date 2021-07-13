Ipswich Town transfer round-up: Bournemouth eye player, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City enter race, Bersant Celina latest

Ipswich Town are still pressing ahead with their summer rebuild under the guidance of Paul Cook at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are aiming to gain promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at the third attempt next season and have already been particularly busy during the current window.

Town have already brought in the likes of Joe Pigott, Wes Burns, Rekeem Harper, Matt Penney, Lee Evans, Macauley Bonne and Vaclav Hladky from AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic, QPR and Salford City respectively.

Whilst players such as Luke Chambers, Andre Dozzell, Stephen Ward, Alan Judge, Cole Skuse and Gwion Edwards have all departed for pastures new this summer.

How well do you know Ipswich Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 25 30 35 40

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer gossip that has been swirling around Portman Road in recent days.

Bournemouth eye player

Bournemouth are said to be keen on making a move to sign Flynn Downes from Ipswich this summer, as per a recent report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 22-year-old midfielder is said to have made it known to Cook and co that he would like to seek a new challenge this season, thus raising the possibility of the academy graduate leaving the club.

Scott Parker’s side are now said to be the leading candidates to sign the Essex born player.

Both Peterborough United and Barnsley were both said to have been Interested in Downes earlier in the summer.

Nottingham Forest and Bristol City enter race

Following on from the earlier report on Downes being of interest to Bournemouth, Football Insider are now reporting that Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Stoke City have all joined the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

A recruitment source is said to have informed the same publication that the Championship quartet have all identified the midfielder as a prime target.

Downes currently has one year remaining on his contract with the Tractor Boys and could well be sold on for a fee.

The player previously submitted a transfer request last summer as he looked to force through a move to Crystal Palace at the time.

Bersant Celina latest

Ipswich’s pursuit of their former loanee, Bersant Celina, is still said to be ongoing, as per a recent report by TWTD.

It is stated in the same report that a loan move now appears more likely for the 24-year-old as to a permanent one that was previously mentioned.

Celina is said to be very keen on a return to Portman Road from French side Dijon and it appears that talks are ongoing over a loan deal with an option to buy next summer.

The Kosovan winger scored eight goals in 26 starts during his previous loan spell with the club back in 2016/17 campaign under Mick McCarthy and would be a popular addition amongst the fans.