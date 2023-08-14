Kieran McKenna is looking to add finishing touches to Ipswich Town squad following fantastic start to season.

The Tractorboys have adapted perfectly to life back in the second tier, sitting top of the league after their first two outings.

The curtain came down with an impressive 2-1 win away at Sunderland before goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson either side of the interval saw them dispatch Stoke City last weekend.

The 37-year-old manager has made very few additions to the squad that finished second in League One last term, however, the changes that have been made look smart, and will certainly make Ipswich a stronger outfit.

Jack Taylor was the first through the door, signing from Peterborough, then George Hirst followed. The forward penned a permanent deal at Portman Road after impressing the Town faithful on loan last season.

Young goalkeeper Cieran Slicker has also been brought in, as well as Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson, who is the most exciting of the bunch.

Despite the lack of incomings since the commencement of the campaign, there may still be some incomings at Ipswich before September 1st.

Race for Crystal Palace starlet

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is hot property.

The 20-year-old Crystal Palace star plied his trade across London at Charlton Athletic last season, where the impressed.

The winger directly contributed to 23 goals in the third tier, scoring 15 and assisting eight in his 43 appearances for the Addicks.

Alan Nixon explained on his Patreon that Ipswich, alongside Leicester, are showing strong interest in the Englishman, meanwhile Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City have also held talks.

The competition is certainly fierce, but the Tractorboys are currently an attractive proposition, and the addition of Rak-Sakyi would make them stronger.

Axel Tuanzebe linked

Another player on McKenna’s radar is free agent Axel Tuanzebe. The rumour first emerged from TEAMtalk almost two weeks ago, but things have seemingly quietened since.

The defender left boyhood club Manchester United after 15 years upon the expiration of his contract last summer and has also been linked to Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

Tuanzebe navigated his way through the youth setup, eventually captaining the Red Devils at every level. In total, he made just 37 senior appearances and endured lengthy periods on the sideline due to injury.

The former England youth international spent the back half of last season on loan at Stoke City, where injuries plagued him once again.

The 25-year-old would be an intriguing addition at Portman Road. His talent is present in abundance, his credentials show us that, but his abhorrent fortune with injuries has seen him sidelined for almost 120 games since December 2018.

Is the squad deep enough already?

Every football fan loves seeing new faces enter the fray, but sometimes they are not needed, and that could be the case at Ipswich Town currently.

Their squad depth, especially for a newly promoted side, is one that most rival fans would envy.

McKenna has proved this already. For their Carabao Cup tie against Bristol Rovers last week, there was a complete overhaul of the starting XI as 11 changes were made. The side still dispatched strong opposition comfortably.

Furthermore, the fringe players were just as effective in their most recent league outing against Stoke. Substitute Kayden Jackson finished off a beautiful team move to double Ipswich’s advantage and secure the three points.