Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season.

The Tractor Boys will return to the second tier following a four-year absence after they finished as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich made their first signing of the summer with the addition of midfielder Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, while Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney and Kane Vincent-Young have been released at the end of their contracts and loanees Tyreece John-Jules and George Hirst have returned to their parent clubs.

Manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal at the club and the 37-year-old is expected to receive significant backing in the transfer market over the coming months.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up the latest transfer news from Portman Road.

What is the latest Ipswich Town transfer news?

Simms competition

The Sun claimed earlier this month that Ipswich had made a £3.5 million bid for Everton striker Ellis Simms, although those reports are said to be wide of the mark.

Simms scored seven goals and registered two assists in 17 appearances for Sunderland in the Championship in the first half of last season before being recalled by the Toffees in December.

He did feature for Everton following his return to Goodison Park, scoring once in 11 games to help Sean Dyche's side to Premier League survival, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

The Tractor Boys face significant competition for Simms' signature, with Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Swansea City all said to be keen.

Ipswich eye former Reading goalkeeper

According to Gloucestershire Live journalist Jon Palmer, Ipswich are interested in former Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

The 25-year-old came through the Royals' academy and had a stint as the club's number one in the 2021-22 season, but he was loaned out to Cheltenham Town in July.

Southwood enjoyed an impressive spell with the Robins, featuring in every league game and keeping 16 clean sheets as Wade Elliott's side finished 16th in League One.

The Tractor Boys are in need of reinforcements in the goalkeeping department after Coleman's exit and Southwood has emerged as a target following his release by the Royals at the end of his contract.

What is the latest on Ipswich Town's interest in Derby County's Jason Knight?

As we exclusively revealed, Ipswich are interested in signing Derby County midfielder Jason Knight.

According to journalist John Percy, Bristol City have had two bids rejected for Knight, with the second offer of £1.5 million said to be "getting closer" to the Rams' valuation.

Knight scored three goals and registered three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Paul Warne's side this season, but he is expected to depart this summer as he enters the last year of his contract at Pride Park.

The Tractor Boys are thought to be big admirers of Knight and they should have the capability to meet his asking price of around £2 million.

Update on Johnson pursuit

The Star claimed that Ipswich were keen on out-of-contract Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson, but TWTD say that the Tractor Boys have no interest in the 32-year-old.

Johnson's contract at Hillsborough expires this summer and he has been offered a new deal, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

He played a key role in the Owls' promotion to the Championship last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, but his future at the club is uncertain after Darren Moore's shock departure.