Ipswich Town have been the Championship’s shining light this season and have not needed to recruit in abundance following a record-breaking season in League One.

Town have started life back in Championship fantastically, winning all three of their opening fixtures. Such scalps included a two-one win at the Stadium of Light, a comfortable victory over Stoke City, and a tightly contested triumph at Loftus Road.

The business that Kieran McKenna has conducted is smart and adds depth to the Tractorboys’ squad.

Their four additions so far, have seen Omari Hutchinson, Cieran Slicker, Jack Taylor and George Hirst, now on a permanent deal, all make the switch to East Anglia.

However, the highly rated manager is keen to more deals over the line before the September 1st deadline.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna said: “To be really competitive in this league, we feel like we want to, and will need to, add quality to the group.

“It has to be the right players at the right price that will fit into the group and improve what we have though. That pool isn’t so big.”

A bid could be made for Jaden Philogene

Ipswich are showing interest in Hull City transfer target, Jaden Philogene, according to the Athletic. Town could potentially lodge a bid that matches the one made by the Tigers.

Hull may look the most likely at the moment, but the Aston Villa man would be a very welcome addition at Portman Road and add depth to the wide areas.

At 21, Philogene has already experienced 18 months of Championship football. He made his Villa debut against Tottenham Hotspur and was sent on loan six months later.

Stoke City was his first destination. The winger’s output of a single goal and no assists during his six months in the Potteries does not make for good reading; however, the youngster was a livewire in Michael O’Neill’s side and had fans out of their seats every time he marauded down the touchline.

In the summer, he moved to Cardiff, improving significantly as the season progressed. Philogene struck seven times last term and was awarded the Bluebirds’ Young Player of the Season award.

Now back at Villa, the Englishman is struggling to break in to the first team. He has only played eight minutes this campaign, replacing Matty Cash in their 5-1 thumping at St James’ Park on the opening weekend.

Axel Tuanzebe heads for the Hatters

The Mirror are reporting that Ipswich target Axel Tuanzebe is finalising a deal that will see him head to Bedfordshire and ply his trade for Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

TEAMtalk first revealed that the Tractorboys were interested earlier this month, but talks promptly broke down.

The 25-year-old navigated his way through the youth setup at Manchester United, and eventually captained the Red Devils at every level. In total, he made just 37 senior appearances and endured lengthy periods on the sideline due to injury.

Furthermore, he had a taste of Championship football last term, and performed well when fit for Stoke.