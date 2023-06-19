Kieran McKenna has secured a return to The Championship with Ipswich Town after four seasons in League One, guiding them to second place with 98 points.

The automatic promotion alongside Plymouth Argyle comes after failing to even reach the play-offs during their previous seasons in the third tier.

McKenna will be hoping his side can kick on next season in the second tier, where funds are expected to be available to spend, but the squad is already primed to be competitive within the Championship in 2023/24.

He has done an excellent job of turning things around since his arrival in December 2021. McKenna has won 44 of his 79 games in charge, losing only 12 in all competitions during that period.

He has been reward since, when in a club statement Ipswich revealed McKenna has agreed a new long-term contract.

The statement read: "Ipswich Town Football Club is delighted to announce that Manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new long-term contract at Portman Road.

"The Blues boss, who secured promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge, has penned a deal until the summer of 2027.

What is the latest Ipswich Town transfer news?

Here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Ipswich's transfer window plans…

Mark Ashton

Speaking to club media, Ashton explained that transfer plans are set to take place shortly now that McKenna's contract has been resolved, he said: "Rightly so, Kieran and his staff have had a bit of time off - they've been in contact. But myself and my staff, no days off and that includes weekends. We are in, we are working. We've had our time, we've celebrated last season.That was great, we'll never forget it but we have to move quickly onto next season because it will hit us like a thunderbolt.

"We have to be ready, we have to be prepared. We've tidied up, we've released some players, we've tied down players on new contracts, we've now tied down probably the most important person on a new long-term contract, and over the next two, three, four weeks you'll start to see players come into the football club in a very coordinated and organised manner.

"I think we're in strong shape but we have to focus now on moving forward."

Joel Coleman

Bolton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of departing Ipswich goalkeeper Joel Coleman, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Ian Evatt is keen to make sure he has decent options in that area of the team, as it’s been reported by the Evening Standard that the Lancashire club are also close to signing Nathan Baxter from Chelsea after 24-year-old has been released and is also said to be joining on a free transfer.

He signed for Ipswich on a short-term contract in November of last year and failed to register an appearance at Portman Road.

Georgi Rusev

CSKA 1948's Georgi Rusev, who produced 22 goal contributions in the 2022-23 season, is being eyed up by Ipswich and two other Championship clubs.

According to a report from Football Insider, Bulgaria international winger Rusev is wanted by three Championship clubs, with Watford as well as East Anglian rivals Norwich City and Ipswich Town all keen on the 24-year-old.

The guidelines for overseas transfers has been loosened by the FA recently, which has piqued interest in the winger. All three are said to be keeping tabs on him this window.

Jack Taylor

Ipswich are set to face competition from Bristol City in their pursuit of Peterborough United's Jack Taylor, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that both of these Championship sides are plotting moves for Taylor this summer and will do battle to convince the 24-year-old.

The Tractor Boys have held a long-term interest in Taylor, and had several bids rejected for the midfielder during the previous transfer window, too.