Kieran McKenna will have to make any final changes he has planned for his Ipswich Town squad fairly soon, as there are only two weeks left in the transfer window.

With the financial muscle they have, many had expected Ipswich to have been much busier than they have been, considering their promotion to the Championship.

However, McKenna and Mark Ashton have seemingly been calm in this transfer window, adding just four players to the squad, with the nucleus of the team being the one that earned them promotion from League One.

Of course, while the window remains open, Ipswich, like all the other teams, may consider adding one or two more players to their squad, while there also remains the possibility of a couple of exits.

What is the latest Ipswich Town transfer news?

With that said, here we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of Ipswich Town Football Club…

Kieran McKenna on Ipswich Town’s plans for the rest of the transfer window

As mentioned, many would have expected Ipswich to have been busier than they have, but McKenna and co. have been relatively calm this summer, and the Ipswich boss believes it may stay that way.

Speaking ahead of their game against QPR, McKenna stated that he believes there will be movement in terms of ins and outs before the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st, but nothing is close yet.

He said, via TWTD: “Nothing closer. It is going to take a good and suitable offer for the player and for the club for any of those exits to happen. And there hasn’t been anything like that so far.”

This may be exciting news to the Ipswich faithful, as McKenna is still aiming to bring in some fresh faces before that deadline.

Kieran McKenna on the possibility of Elkan Baggott going out on loan

As part of the possible departures we could see at Ipswich in what remains of this transfer window, defender Elkan Baggott could be a temporary one.

Baggot is a product of Ipswich’s youth team and has been in and around the first team in the early stages of this season.

Baggott spent last season on loan at Gillingham and Cheltenham Town, and while he played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup last week, he could possibly be made available for a loan again this season.

McKenna was asked whether a defender arriving may mean Baggott goes out on loan. He said, via TWTD: “We have our three most natural centre-halves from last season [Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and George Edmundson] all fit.

“Luke and Cameron are playing very well, and George is now feeling much better and training well.

“We have Dominic [Ball] who can play in that position as well. Of course, Elkan gives us good cover and an option in that position at the moment.

“As I’ve said, he is improving game by game. One area in any decisions we’ll make around a young player’s future will be the strength of the squad at the moment.

“But in the situation at the moment, that’s certainly not the only criteria around whether Elkan stays with the squad this season. It’s a number of different factors.”