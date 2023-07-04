Ipswich Town are continuing their pre-season preparations ahead of life back in the Sky Bet Championship after a four-year absence.

As is the case with fellow promoted outfits Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, the Tractor Boys are looking to add as much Championship experience as possible ahead of their season opener against Sunderland on August 6th. However, based off the reports it seems that Kieran McKenna's side may be more equipped financially than the other two clubs, as the Northern Irishman is expected to receive strong financial backing in order to re-establish the club in the second tier.

Here is all the latest transfer speculation coming out of Portman Road.

What is the latest regarding Ipswich's pursuit of Ellis Simms?

Ipswich are one of the Championship clubs interested in the services of young Everton forward Ellis Simms, particularly alongside his previous club Sunderland.

Last week it was reported by Football Insider that the club had seen a £4m bid rejected by the Toffees, despite Sean Dyche reportedly willing to move on Simms as he enters the final year of his current contract at Goodison Park.

Since then, McKenna has spoken regarding these reports as per the East Anglian Daily Times, but kept his cards close to his chest when questioned.

"It's not our place to speak about any players that aren't ours,"

"There's lots of speculation at this time of year - a lot of it incorrect. We certainly won't comment until anything is further down the line."

A fee between £7 million and £10 million has been touted as Everton's valuation.

A recent report from The Athletic has linked the Tractor Boys with a move for the experienced centre-back Craig Cathcart.

Cathcart is now available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at fellow Championship outfit Watford and the 34-year-old has been linked with a move to Portman Road as well as League One side Reading.

The Northern Ireland international possesses years of experience both in the Championship and Premier League as a regular for the Hornets between 2014 and 2023. The centre-back has won promotion with Watford from this division twice, and his knowhow of the game could benefit McKenna's side ahead of the upcoming season.

Last season he was still a regular at Vicarage Road, featuring 29 times despite Watford's underwhelming 11th-place finish.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has discussed links to Ipswich midfielder Panutche Camara.

Prior to his move to East Anglia, Camara was a League One regular in his spell with Plymouth between 2020 and 2022 but has endured a miserable time at Ipswich as a groin problem led to just four appearances in his first campaign with The Blues.

Mousinho has highlighted this injury problem as a key reason as to why it makes it 'difficult' for the South Coast outfit to pursue his signature.

He said: "He didn’t feature last year for Ipswich through injury, so it’s probably very difficult for us to look at him with that injury record.

"He’s a very, very exciting player, no doubt about that. Yet in terms of bringing in players who are robust – and I’m not saying he isn’t – but considering what he went through last year, it’s tough to bring him in.

"It’s just tempered by the fact that it would just be a difficult one to do with his injury record."