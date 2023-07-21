Highlights Ipswich Town's Joe Pigott has left and joined Leyton Orient after mutually agreeing to part ways.

Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson has signed with Ipswich on a season-long loan, expressing his excitement to prove himself.

Sam Morsy has dismissed speculation of a move away from Ipswich, stating his full focus on preparing for the Championship season.

Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship after earning automatic promotion last season.

A 98 points haul proved only enough for second place in the table, with Kieran McKenna’s side missing out on the title to Plymouth Argyle.

However, a place back in the second tier made for a well deserved consolation prize as the Tractor Boys ended their four-year stint in the third division.

McKenna will now be looking to build a side capable of competing in the Championship, with the long-term goal of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Maintaining their place in the second tier will be the immediate aim, but the transfer window has offered the club the opportunity to already focus on closing the gap to their new rivals.

What is the latest transfer news involving Ipswich Town?

It’s been a busy few months at Portman Road, preparing for the opening clash with Sunderland on 6 August.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Ipswich…

Pigott’s departure from Ipswich

The club has confirmed in a statement released on their website that Joe Piggott has left the team.

A decision has been agreed to part ways via mutual consent, with the forward already lining up his next move.

Leyton Orient have confirmed his arrival as their latest signing of the summer window.

Pigott spent last season out on loan with Portsmouth, where he bagged four goals in 35 league appearances to help Pompey to an eighth place finish in the table.

However, he featured just nine times from the start.

Hutchinson signs for Ipswich

Ipswich Town have announced their fourth summer arrival of the transfer window.

Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson has signed for the club on a season-long loan from the Blues.

The 19-year-old has expressed his excitement at the chance to prove himself in McKenna’s side.

Hutchinson made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea last season, having made the switch to Stamford Bridge just 12 months ago.

He will be looking to gain further first team experience during his time at Portman Road.

Sam Morsy responds to speculation

Sam Morsy’s name has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia, as the Arab nation continues its investment into football this summer.

However, speaking to talksport, the Ipswich player has dismissed talk of a move away from Portman Road.

He has assuaged any supporters’ fears that he may be departing the club, claiming that his full focus is on preparing for the Championship season with Ipswich.

“It was news to me, really,” said Morsy, via TWTD.

Camara seals Charlton move

Panutche Camara has joined Charlton Athletic as part of a season-long loan agreement with Ipswich.

The Addicks confirmed the move earlier this week, joining Dean Holden’s side ahead of the League One season starting next month.

The 26-year-old only made one league appearance for Ipswich last season as they earned promotion to the Championship.

He will be hoping to earn more consistent game time at the Valley, with Holden’s side hoping to be in the battle for the promotion places over the next 12 months.