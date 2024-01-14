Ipswich Town had been in stuttering form of late in the Championship, which saw Kieran McKenna's outfit's significant advantage on the likes of Southampton and Leeds United drastically cut down in recent weeks.

The Saints' record-equalling 4-0 victory in their 3PM kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday saw all the pressure grow on Ipswich ahead of their clash with play-off hopefuls Sunderland, but the Tractor Boys responded after an early Jack Clarke strike to win the game 2-1, recording their first league success since December 12th.

Championship Table (As it stands January 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40

Whilst a return to winning ways was no doubt McKenna's number one priority in recent days, the Northern Irishman has also had the transfer window to contend with, and he has already added the loan deals of Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis to date.

With that in mind, FLW rounds up the latest transfer rumours to surface in Suffolk.

Ipswich Town hit stumbling block in Sam Gallagher pursuit

Having already acquired the services of Blackburn Rovers' captain Travis on a temporary basis, links between the two sides haven't stopped there, as the Tractor Boys are in pursuit of Sam Gallagher.

However, Alan Nixon via Patreon on Sunday morning revealed that Town may face some potential pitfalls in their bid to land the ex-Southampton forward.

It was stated earlier in the week by PA reporter Nick Mashiter that Rovers had knocked back two bids from Ipswich (£1m and £1.5m), and now Nixon claims that meeting Gallagher's salary may also be a problem further down the line, as Sunderland also remain keen on the man who has featured just six times for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side so far this campaign.

Ipswich face West Brom battle for German forward

Given the absence of George Hirst, its clear that attacking reinforcements are the main focus for Ipswich in their relentless promotion race with Leicester, Leeds and Southampton.

However, they're set to face competition from fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion, as both clubs have targeted Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant, as per FootballInsider.

The 21-year-old has also been on Blackburn's radar most recently, with the report stating that the Blues saw three loan bids turned down by the 2.Bundesliga outfit.

So far this campaign, Scherhant has featured 13 times in Hertha's first team, scoring one goal, as well as scoring five in five for the club's B team who feature in the Regionalliga Northeast, and can operate as a centre-forward or wide man.

No fee from either club is yet to be touted, but it could be a significant one as the prospect is under contract at the Olympiastadion until the summer of 2027.

The latest in Ipswich Town's pursuit of Jay Stansfield

One transfer saga that has been developing for quite some time has been Ipswich's hopes of targeting current Birmingham City loanee Jay Stansfield.

Despite Birmingham's previous head coach Wayne Rooney claiming that a recall clause had been inserted into the deal to bring Stansfield to St Andrew's from Fulham, it would have come as a blow to Ipswich fans to see reports from Birmingham World stating that the 21-year-old is content in the Second City for the time being.

However, as per the aforementioned report from Nixon on Sunday, the Journalist revealed that Town still hope to prise the England U21 international to Portman Road, although he also claimed that the Blues' board have hired his brother in the club's backroom team to ensure his future at St Andrew's.

No expiry date on the recall clause has been revealed yet, but such developments between the three parties look set to continue.

Stansfield has 7 goals and 2 assists to his name in 24 Championship appearances this season, with one of those strikes coming in the 2-2 draw between Birmingham and Ipswich on November 4th.