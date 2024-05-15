Ipswich Town have secured an emotional return to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed a superb Championship campaign this season and were the surprise package as they finished 2nd in the table, behind only Leicester City.

Kieran McKenna has done a superb job over the last couple of years, but he is not going to stop there as they prepare for an enormous 2024/25 campaign in the Premier League. Ipswich have endured a 22-year absence from the top flight, but they will certainly look to cause a stir next season.

While McKenna has built a winning squad whose spirits are high, the Premier League is an entirely new challenge, so they will have to strengthen in the summer transfer window to compete among the best. The ultimate aim will simply be to survive for the time being and establish themselves in the top flight.

Ipswich's squad is full of talent but the summer is going to be an important period. With that in mind, here's all the latest Town transfer news...

Hopes of a permanent move for Omari Hutchinson

TEAMtalk has revealed that Ipswich are planning to approach Chelsea in the hopes of a permanent deal for young attacker Omari Hutchinson this summer. The 20-year-old spent the full 2023/24 season on loan at Portman Road and became a popular figure as he scored 11 goals and assisted six in all competitions to help his side achieve automatic promotion.

Hutchinson was not always a regular starter for Ipswich but in the second half of the season, he became an even bigger part of McKenna's plans due to his impressive performances. Now, the Tractor Boys are ambitiously attempting to sign the youngster on a permanent transfer ahead of next season's Premier League campaign.

TEAMtalk highlighted that Chelsea will be offering Hutchison a new contract, so a loan move is the most likely outcome. That would still be a great bit of business as far as Ipswich are concerned as they will be able to enjoy their forward for one more season at least.

There is still a chance the Tractor Boys can secure a permanent transfer though, as his departure would be profit for Chelsea, and this could tempt the Blues to offload him. It is audacious, but worthwhile for Ipswich.

Ipswich in for Ben Sheaf

As per Alan Nixon via his Patreon, Coventry City's Ben Sheaf is in high demand this summer with several clubs searching for his signature. One of those clubs is newly-promoted Ipswich as they look to add strength in depth for next season.

The Tractor Boys will face competition from Fulham and Luton Town for the midfielder but Nixon claims that the former are eyeing multiple potential new faces.

Nixon also revealed that Coventry have set an asking price of roughly £10 million on the midfielder, which is certainly doable for Ipswich considering their promotion prize money.

Sheaf has been solid for Coventry this season and played a huge role in their immense FA Cup run, wearing the captain's armband at Wembley against Manchester United in a thrilling contest. While his number of goals and assists are far from exceptional, he provides real stability in the middle of the park and would fit nicely into McKenna's system, acting as competition for Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo.

Millwall's star man wanted by Ipswich

Millwall's Zian Flemming is currently attracting interest from Ipswich Town, according to the South London Press. The 25-year-old signed for the Lions two years ago and has since been one of their most important forwards, scoring 22 goals across two Championship campaigns.

While Ipswich are keeping tabs on the player, they face competition as Spanish clubs also remain interested. According to the report from the South London Press, the agency representing Flemming are intent on earning him a move away from the Den this summer, so Ipswich would be ideal for all parties.

It is unlikely that Flemming would be a guaranteed starter in the Premier League, but he will certainly be a good option to have on the books, as competition for the likes of Conor Chaplin.