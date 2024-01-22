The January transfer window has now reached its final 10 days, and Ipswich are looking to get more deals done.

Kieran McKenna has done a phenomenal job with Ipswich so far this season, as they have found themselves in the top two of the Championship for the large majority of the campaign. The Tractor Boys kept a hold of most of their key players from last season's League One promotion-winning side, and added some reinforcements in the summer.

Arguably, their best business move was securing the services of George Hirst on a permanent deal, after he impressed at Portman Road last season.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Sadly, it was recently revealed that Hirst is going to be out injured for a significant amount of time, so a striker seems the main priority for McKenna this month. Winger, Jeremy Sarmiento, and midfielder, Lewis Travis, have already arrived at Portman Road this month, so a new striker would complete a fairly successful January.

Leif Davis receiving Premier League interest

Before looking at potential new arrivals, Ipswich have another dilemma on the cards as one of their star players is the topic of discussion among Premier League clubs. According to The Football League Paper, West Ham could attempt to bring Leif Davis to The London Stadium after impressing in the Championship.

A new left-back is a priority for David Moyes in order to add competition for Emerson's place in the starting 11. Davis would be the perfect option as the 24-year-old has picked up a sublime 12 assists in 24 league starts this season.

Kieran McKenna will be absolutely determined to keep Davis at Ipswich until, at least, the end of the season, if he wishes for promotion to the Premier League. The left-back has been instrumental in both attack and defence for the Tractor Boys this season and would be incredibly difficult to replace.

As previously mentioned, a new striker is key for Ipswich this month, and Sam Gallagher has been one of McKenna's main targets for weeks. This weekend, Alan Nixon revealed that Ipswich's top scout, Sam Williams, watched Sam Gallagher in action for Blackburn.

The Tractor Boys are clearly keen to secure a deal for the player, but there has been little movement in his pursuit. The fact that the club have sent scouts to keep tabs on the striker suggests that a transfer remains on the cards.

A deal may take some time as Blackburn will look to find a replacement before they lose Gallagher, which takes us onto our next development.

Blackburn join Ipswich in the race for Rajovic

Journalist, Nick Mashiter, reported on the 12th of January that Ipswich were looking at Watford striker, Mileta Rajovic as a replacement for the injured George Hirst. The Danish forward has scored eight league goals for Watford this season, and would be a decent short-term solution in attack for Ipswich. However, they are not the only club interested.

Blackburn Rovers could be looking for a Sam Gallagher replacement, who could be on his way out over the coming week. Alan Nixon reported that Gallagher's move away from Ewood Park had been put on hold as the club are struggling to find a replacement. He also revealed that Watford's Rajovic is their first choice.