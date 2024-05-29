Ipswich Town will be counting down the days until they can get their Premier League campaign underway.

The Tractor Boys have just had a season to remember, as they came up from League One and not only competed for promotion to the top flight but sealed it by finishing in second place to Leicester City on 96 points.

It was a tremendous achievement given they were competing against the likes of Leeds United, Southampton, and West Bromwich Albion.

Now that they are heading to the Premier League, attention will soon turn to plans for the upcoming season.

With that said, here we have looked at the latest transfer news coming out of Ipswich Town…

Kieran McKenna is set to stay at Ipswich

Ever since Ipswich Town sealed promotion to the Premier League, manager Kieran McKenna has been the subject of much speculation.

Manchester United, Brighton, and Chelsea have all been interested in the Northern Irishman, with a few of these clubs believed to have even spoken to his representatives.

It looked at one point that McKenna was going to leave Portman Road, but according to John Percy of the Telegraph, McKenna is set to stay at Ipswich and sign a new contract with the club.

The contract is set to be a lucrative one for the young coach, and it has been revealed that the manager’s relationship with CEO Mark Ashton has reportedly been key to securing his future.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the relationship between the pair is very good, and that was important to him remaining at the club.

McKenna staying put is a huge boost for the Tractor Boys – not least because the presence of the highly-rated coach should help them retain some of their key players and attract others this summer.

Ipswich handed Armando Broja boost

It was reported earlier in May that Ipswich are interested in signing Chelsea forward Armando Broja this summer.

The forward was being mentioned with an exit in January and at the time it was being quoted that the Premier League side would be looking for around £50 million to part ways.

However, according to the Express, that £50 million price tag has now dropped to £30 million ahead of the summer transfer window opening – a fee that feels much more manageable for a club like Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys are not the only side interested in the striker, as it is believed that fellow Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham are also keen on Broja, as well as AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea will be hoping to raise funds prior to June 30 in order to help with their compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Stuttgart joins Ipswich in the Omari Hutchinson race

Omari Hutchinson spent the entire 2023/24 season on loan at Portman Road, during which he scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 44 league appearances.

The 20-year-old was a standout player for Ipswich, so it was no surprise to see reports suggesting that McKenna and co. wanted to look at another deal for the player this summer.

However, their chances of success have suffered a double blow, as Bundesliga side Stuttgart have joined the race for Hutchinson, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The report states that the German side invited the winger over to watch the club in person earlier this month as they tried to get ahead of the chasing pack.

It does state that Stuttgart are leading the race for Hutchinson, and Ipswich also face competition from Ajax and Feyenoord, as well as Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Chelsea have exercised the option in the player’s contract to extend it until 2026, which suggests Hutchinson's summer exit is only likely to be a loan.