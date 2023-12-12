As the January transfer window edges ever closer, teams like Ipswich Town will be preparing themselves for what could be a busy month of incomings and outgoings.

The Tractor Boys are one of the wealthier sides in the Championship, but they surprised many in the summer by being less active than many thought.

Kieran McKenna decided to place his trust in the players that brought them back to the second tier in the first place.

Looking at how their season has fared so far, it seems to have been a wise decision, as Ipswich sit in second place with 48 points, just one of the top spot and seven clear of third-place Leeds United.

It is unclear at this stage what McKenna and Ipswich plan to do in January, but here we have taken a look at the latest transfer news involving the club…

January transfer plans for Ipswich Town become clearer

The January transfer window is always seen as a key part of the season, as it’s a chance for teams at the top and bottom of every league to make the necessary changes to their squad midway through a campaign.

Ipswich are no different, as they may see this window as a chance to further strengthen their grip on second place.

According to The Athletic, preparation has begun at Ipswich, as well as at Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton ahead of January.

This report claims that the Tractor Boys are planning to have a quiet January transfer window, with McKenna happy with his current squad.

However, there could be interest in some of their key players, and this could potentially force them into action over the month should anyone depart.

Ipswich Town show interest in Derry Scherhant

Ipswich, as well as Blackburn Rovers and Watford, are interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant in January.

That is according to Football Insider, who state that all three clubs would like to bring the 21-year-old to England.

Rovers had interest in the forward over the summer, with them having three loan bids rejected. But that hasn’t put them off, as they will hope their previous interest in the player can help them in this three-horse race.

Scherhant has appeared for Hertha Berlin this season, but he has been limited to a lot of substitute appearances. It is unclear if these sides are looking for a loan deal or want to sign the forward on a permanent basis.

West Ham United eye Ipswich’s Leif Davis

As previously mentioned, Ipswich’s form may start to attract unwanted interest, as teams higher up the football pyramid look at their best players.

McKenna will hope any transfer business they do is not off the back of a player leaving. Defender Leif Davis is someone that is attracting interest, with Premier League side West Ham United keen on the player.

The Tractor Boys have been very smart with their transfer business over the years, with them spending little money, but the players working out to be excellent purchases.

Ipswich signed Davis in the summer of 2022, as the player was down the pecking order at Leeds United and they believed he would become a top talent.

In fact, they were right, as the left-back performed excellently in League One last season and has continued that form in the Championship.

The Hammers do hold an interest in Davis, but it seems this is a deal that could likely be pursued in the summer, a time when both sides could well be in the same division.