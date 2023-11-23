All EFL teams, including Ipswich Town, will have one eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

The transfer window opens in over a month’s time, and this provides an opportunity for all clubs to make the necessary changes they see fit midway through the campaign.

The Tractor Boys ended their long stay in League One last season, but despite the promotion to the Championship, Ipswich were rather quiet in the summer transfer window, just bringing in seven new players.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

So, with them performing very well this season, it is unclear at this stage if they are going to be interested in adding to their squad; it may be an opportunity for them to let some players leave.

Either way, here we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of Ipswich Town…

George Hirst makes Ipswich Town transfer admission

One of the signings that Ipswich made during the summer was bringing George Hirst back to the club on a permanent basis.

Now, the forward has revealed in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, that the reason he wanted to re-join the club was because of the strength of the squad.

Hirst was asked if Ipswich’s squad is the best Championship side he has played in, he said: “Without a doubt. It’s one of the main reasons I came back here. It’s just a great place to be.

"You look throughout the squad, and we’ve got depth in every single position. You’ve got competition for places which some people don’t like, but here it’s healthy, you don’t get chance to rest on your laurels – you know if you’re not doing it in training, then you know there’s going to be someone else with your shirt on at the weekend.

"I think that’s great for us as a team. It keeps everyone focused and dialled in and really competitive."

Ipswich Town handed boost in Kwame Poku race

A report emerged over the weekend, that Ipswich as well as Sunderland, West Brom, Millwall, Stoke City, and Bristol City are all interested in signing Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku in January.

The winger has been in excellent form for Posh this season, scoring six goals and registering the same number of assists.

The 22-year-old has helped Peterborough make an excellent start to the season, as they look to bounce back from last season’s play-off heartbreak.

In this race for Poku, it seems that Ipswich as well as the other teams have been handed a boost, as according to Bristol Live, the Robins are not interested in signing Poku.

The report states that the 22-year-old is currently not on their list of potential attackers ahead of the January transfer window.

Pundit makes £1.5 million claim on Ipswich Town’s transfer target

As mentioned, the Tractor Boys are one of a number of sides interested in signing Poku in the January transfer window.

The winger looks set to be in high demand, as his performances for Peterborough seem to be getting better and better.

Now, pundit Carlton Palmer has been speaking to Football League World and stated that it could take a fee of around £1.5 million to get him out of Peterborough.

He said: “Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke have also joined the race for Peterborough's Kwame Poku - the 22-year-old attacking player is attracting a lot of attention from Championship clubs.

“Peterborough are not in a position where they have to sell, the owner is quite comfortable, and his current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025.

“So, the club are firmly in control - I think Peterborough would be looking for an offer in excess of £1.5 million to allow Poku to leave the club.”