Ipswich Town could be set for a busy end to the January transfer window as the Tractor Boys look to help their promotion push.

Kieran McKenna’s side find themselves occupying a top two spot in the Championship table, but sit just one point ahead of third place Southampton.

Leeds United are just one point further back, albeit having played a game more, highlighting the pressure they are under to maintain their position in the second division.

The Suffolk club are hoping to secure back-to-back promotions, having come second in League One in the previous campaign.

The January window offers the club a chance to make any necessary improvements to the first team squad to aid their battle for a top two spot.

Let's take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding Ipswich…

According to Alan Nixon, Ipswich have made an offer to sign Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers.

A three-year contract has been offered to the forward in a bid to persuade him to join the Suffolk outfit.

The Championship side have previously had two bids rejected for the Rovers forward, worth £1 million and £1.5 million respectively.

However, the Tractor Boys remain keen on signing the 28-year-old this month and are willing to continue their pursuit of an agreement with Blackburn.

A deal to sign Gallagher could go as high as £2 million, with the player’s contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign - although Blackburn do have an extra year's extension they could activate at any time.

That means the Lancashire club risk losing him for nothing in the summer unless they decide to cash in before Thursday’s deadline.

Rak-Sakyi pursuit

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, Ipswich are set to compete with Southampton in the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The Championship duo are seeking a loan move for the winger, who also attracted interest last summer.

Injuries prevented a move away from Selhurst Park, but he could find himself going out on loan before 1 February.

Both clubs are fighting for automatic promotion to the Premier League, so could seek attacking reinforcement to aid their chances of a top two spot.

The 21-year-old has made six appearances in the top flight this campaign, all of which came from the bench.

Rohl sends Johnson message

Ipswich have been pursuing Marvin Johnson throughout the January transfer window, including having a reported £1 million bid rejected by the Owls.

No agreement has yet been reached with Sheffield Wednesday for the forward, with time running out to secure a deal, and Owls head coach Danny Rohl has responded to the speculation surrounding the player’s future, with the German has made it clear that his preference would be for Johnson to remain at Hillsborough beyond the January deadline.

"They are still in conversation, but it is clear from my side,” said Rohl, via The Star.

“Honestly, to release such a player would be hard. We want to keep him, but for sure it depends.

“Everybody must know that he is a starter for our side, it is about good performance.

“You cannot come to Wednesday and bring nothing.

“If you want such a player then it means you have to invest.

“This is a clear message from our side that if a club want to take one of our starters then you cannot ask to do it for free."

Ipswich sign Al-Hamadi

Ipswich have confirmed the signing of Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon, joining on a long-term deal that will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2028.

It has been reported that a fee in the region of an initial £1 million has been agreed, with various add-ons also said to be part of the deal.

Al-Hamadi has been subject of transfer speculation throughout the January window following an impressive start to the campaign in League Two, with plenty of Championship sides keeping tabs on the Iraq international.

Ipswich have beat the likes of Sunderland in the race to sign the 21-year-old, who has penned a contract until 2028 at Portman Road.