It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the season so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich suffered their first away defeat since January as they were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday, bringing their 12-game unbeaten run to an end, but they will be looking to bounce back when they host Millwall at Portman Road on Wednesday night.

Manager Kieran McKenna has largely kept faith with the same players that earned promotion last season, but he did bring in seven new additions this summer to add depth and quality to the squad.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

With the Tractor Boys currently sitting second in the table, McKenna will likely be keen to strengthen in January as he looks to maintain his side's promotion push, and we rounded up all the latest transfer news from the club.

Carlton Palmer makes January claim

While Ipswich are still in an excellent position in the table, a worrying trend of conceding early goals has emerged in recent weeks.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer says this is an issue that McKenna urgently needs to address, and he believes the January transfer window could be crucial to the Tractor Boys' promotion prospects.

"Saturday's defeat to West Bromwich Albion was the sixth time in a row Ipswich have conceded early in the game in all competitions," Palmer said. "This will be a massive issue the manager will be keen to address because when this happens you're having to score two goals a game to win a match.

"Ipswich sit second in the Championship after a patchy four games, two draws, a win and a defeat last time out.

"Kieran McKenna will be keen to see that Ipswich do not fall off after Christmas, only making two signings and a couple of Premier League loanees after gaining promotion in the summer.

"He will have identified the positions he needs to strengthen in January in order for Ipswich to kick on and try and gain back-to-back promotions, and will know the players who have transitioned well from League One and those players who haven't transitioned from League One to the Championship."

Tractor Boys join race for League One winger

With just over a month to go until the transfer window opens, McKenna will likely be identifying potential targets, and one player who has reportedly emerged on Ipswich's radar is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

According to TEAMtalk, The Tractor Boys are keeping tabs on Poku, along with Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Stoke City, and Bristol City, although Bristol Live claim that the Robins are not interested in the 22-year-old.

Poku joined Posh from Colchester United in August 2021, and he has enjoyed an outstanding season so far, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for Darren Ferguson's side.

The winger would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Ipswich, but it seems they face plenty of competition for his signature, and Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony is likely to demand a significant fee.