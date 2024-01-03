Ipswich Town's push for automatic promotion from the Championship has hit some worrying hurdles over the past few weeks.

Following their goalless draw with Stoke City on New Year's Day, the Tractor Boys have failed to win any of their last five matches.

As a result, while they are still second in the Championship table, they are now just three points clear of the play-off places, in the battle for a return to the Premier League.

With that in mind, the fact the January trasfer window is now open may be a relief for those at Portman Road, as it gives them a chance to strengthen their squad that may help them get back on track in the promotion race.

So we've taken a look at the latest Ipswich Town transfer news to have emerged in the past few days, right here.

Sarmiento set for Ipswich loan

One player who looks set for a move to Ipswich in the early stages of the January transfer window, is Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento.

The Ecuador international spent the first-half of this season on loan with the Tractor Boys' Championship rivals West Brom, scoring two goals in 21 appearances for Carlos Corberan's side.

But after being recalled from his spell at The Hawthorns last week, it has been reported by Ecuadorian journalist Maria Jose Flores that Sarmiento will join Ipswich on loan until the end of this season, with the option to extend that deal by a further year, if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Jeremy Sarmiento senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Brighton 19 0 2 West Brom 21 2 0 As of 2nd January 2024

Charlie Hughes eyed

Another player seemingly on Ipswich's radar with the window now open, is Wigan Athletic centre back Charlie Hughes.

The 20-year-old is already standing out for the Latics in League One, attracting interest from elsewhere in the process, with Ipswich now reported to be keen on Hughes, after scouting him recently.

It is thought that the Tractor Boys could add a defender to their squad for the right price, but with Premier League side West Ham also said to be tracking Hughes, Ipswich may face something of a battle if they are to complete this signing.

In terms of outgoings, one Ipswich player who is seemingly attracting attention from elsewhere is Vaclav Hladky.

Reports in the lead-up to the January window claimed that the goalkeeper is of interest to Scottish champions Celtic, and it seems that has not gone unnoticed by Hladky himself.

When asked about those links with a move elsewhere, the 33-year-old admitted those links are "good to hear", but that his focus is on the games he is currently playing in with Ipswich, where he believes there is more to come in the promotion race.

Yengi completes permanent exit

One player who has already completed a permanent move away from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, is Tete Yengi.

The striker joined the Tractor Boys back in September 2021, but never made a first-team appearance for the club, instead spending time out on loan with Finnish duo VPS and KuPS, as well as Northampton Town.

However, Yengi has now secured a long-term exit from Portman Road, after it was announced at the start of the transfer window that the 23-year-old has now joined Livingston, who currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.