Ipswich Town transfer boost emerges on 25-year-old

Championship side Stoke City are seemingly no longer in the race for Dijon attacker Bersant Celina after their move for the Kosovan collapsed, according to TWTD.

As per the same outlet, Michael O’Neill’s side had made significant progress in their quest to land the former Manchester City man, with a loan-to-buy agreement previously in the offing.

In fact, they were even thought to be leading the race to recruit the 25-year-old ahead of Ipswich Town and sides in Europe, with Preston North End already cooling their interest after previously being linked with a move for him.

The Tractor Boys, who saw him record six goals and six assists in 32 League One appearances last term, have retained their interest in Celina but are yet to reach an agreement with the French side.

According to journalist Ertan Suzgun, Turkish top-tier outfit Kasimpasa have made a concrete offer for his services, though it’s currently unclear whether that has been deemed acceptable by the attacker’s current side.

Antalyaspor are another Turkish side believed to be in the race to recruit him – but Kieran McKenna’s side have been boosted by this latest update and could now be in pole position to recruit him if the 25-year-old wishes to remain in England.

At this stage, he still has two years left on his deal at the French second-tier side.

The Verdict:

Although many Stoke supporters won’t be devastated about this news with other irons potentially in the fire, he would have been a good player to have for squad depth.

Not only can he play as an advanced midfielder – but also out wide and up front too – making him an excellent option in multiple positions for McKenna who will want someone of the 25-year-old’s quality in the third tier again.

His goalscoring record last season may not have been spectacular – but he’s certainly someone that could push the Tractor Boys towards the promotion mix and they will be desperate to get back to the second tier after investing heavily in their squad last summer.

Another loan deal may be ideal at this stage to reduce costs, though it remains to be seen whether Dijon will want to accept that without an obligation to buy considering he will only have one year left on his contract next summer.

But a permanent agreement may be out of reach at this stage considering the Tractor Boys are still in the third tier – and may be reluctant to spend too much with the club needing to abide by the EFL’s financial rules.