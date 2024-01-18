Highlights Ipswich Town's plans for the January transfer window have been disrupted as Blackburn Rovers have rejected three bids for striker Sam Gallagher.

Blackburn's decision not to sell Gallagher to Ipswich could benefit clubs like Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, and Blackpool.

Another Blackburn striker, Niall Ennis, has also attracted interest from League One clubs, and a loan move for Ennis could be more likely now that Gallagher is unlikely to leave.

For any club, no transfer window is going to go exactly as they would hope, in terms of acquiring all their targets.

With so many potential options for clubs, there will inevitably be potential signings they are going to miss out on.

Indeed, in many cases, that will often be influenced by the stance of the club that their target is currently playing for.

Now it seems as though one of the latest clubs to have had their plans for the current January transfer window disrupted in such a way, is Ipswich Town.

Last week, it was reported that Ipswich had seen two bids rejected for the signing of striker Sam Gallagher, from Blackburn Rovers.

Now it seems as though any chance of such a move happening before the window closes on February 1st, may be over completely.

According to the latest update from Express Sport reporter Charlie Gordon, Blackburn are now unwilling to sell Gallagher this month, after rejecting three bids from the Tractor Boys for his services.

Given the fact that Ipswich may well need a new striker this month in order to keep their Championship promotion bid on track, with George Hirst ruled out long-term due to injury, this does look to be something of a blow for Kieran McKenna's side.

In contrast to that, there is an argument, that Blackburn's decision not to sell Gallagher to Ipswich in January, may be about to play into the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

League One clubs eyeing another Blackburn striker

While it now looks as though Gallagher will be remaining at Ewood Park beyond the end of this month, he is not the only striker who has been linked with a move away from Blackburn in January.

According to recent reports from The Lancashire Telegraph, Niall Ennis has also been attracting interest from League One sides Bolton, Barnsley and Blackpool this month.

Ennis only joined Blackburn on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, signing a four-year contract following the expiration of his contract with Plymouth Argyle.

However, injuries and fitness issues have hampered the 24-year-old since he arrived at Ewood Park, and he has so far made just 13 appearances for the club, scoring once on debut in a League Cup win over League Two side Walsall.

Niall Ennis and Sam Gallagher for Blackburn Rovers in 2023/24 (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Assists Niall Ennis 13 1 0 Sam Gallagher 7 2 1 As of 17th January 2024

As a result, it has now been reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a loan deal for Ennis, and there could be a suggestion to be made that Blackburn's decision not to sell Gallagher to Ipswich this month, may have helped them to do that.

Considering the more sizeable finances that would have been involved in a permanent sale for Gallagher, it is likely that Rovers would have preferred to have clarity over that situation first.

With Jon Dahl Tomasson's side having missed a flurry of chances in games this season, to emphasise they cannot leave themselves short on centre forward options for the second half of this season, it is unlikely they would have been willing to let their two most senior strikers, Gallagher and Ennis, both leave this month.

But since it now appears as though Gallagher will not be going anywhere this month, that may have allowed them to become more open to the possibility of letting Ennis go in January, since they will still have some cover in that position.

Indeed, a run of just one win in the last nine Championship games has emphasised the need for Blackburn to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

That though, is something it seems they will only be able to do, if they raise funds from player departures, given the financial challenges the club are currently having to navigate.

So if they are not going to do that through the sale of Gallagher, moving Ennis out on loan, will at least ensure they create some more space in the wage budget, for potential new arrivals.

That could therefore, mean that sending the 24-year-old out on loan to a club such as Bolton, has become a more appealing prospect for Blackburn.

So with all that in mind, it seems as though Ipswich's disappointment over Sam Gallagher, could soon turn into success for Bolton, when it comes to Niall Ennis.