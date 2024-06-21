Highlights Ali Al-Hamadi could be loaned to Oxford United for more minutes on the pitch after Town's promotion, per reports.

Ipswich reportedly willing to let him go on loan due to Premier League competition next season.

Carlton Palmer does Oxford as potential destination due to Al-Hamadi's need for regular play time.

Ali Al-Hamadi could be on the move yet again this summer, as Oxford United look to see whether a loan deal for the Ipswich Town forward would be possible.

The 22-year-old is set to not be part of Kieran McKenna's plans next season, following Town's promotion to the Premier League, according to Indonesian outlet Bolasport.

Ipswich only purchased him from League Two side AFC Wimbledon six months ago - they paid just over £1 million for him, according to EADT.

The expected limitations on his minutes next season has opened up the opportunity for a loan move back to the Championship, and Oxford are the ones, according to Bolasport, that are positioning themselves to get him for the 2024/25 campaign.

Former England international Carlton Palmer has shared his thoughts on the potential move to the U's for Al-Hamadi.

Carlton Palmer's view on Ali Al-Hamadi, Oxford deal

The former footballer turned pundit has said that it'd be a smart idea for Ipswich to try and loan out the young forward, and that he expects Oxford to face some competition for him.

Palmer told Football League World: "Reports coming out of Ipswich Town are that they are prepared to let Al-Hamadi go on loan. One of the clubs that is said to be interested in him is Oxford.

"It was reported that the 22-year-old is not part of the manager's plans for next season in the Premier League. He joined the Tractor Boys from Wimbledon in the January transfer window.

"The Iraqi international played 14 times for Ipswich as the Suffolk side earned back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

Ali Al-Hamadi's Ipswich Town stats (Championship) Apps 14 Starts 1 Goals 4 xG 6.15 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

"Prior to this move he had scored 17 goals for the Dons in all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign. The deal was a record transfer for Wimbledon, and included future incentives which could see the fee become a record amount for a League Two player.

"The player needs to play. McKenna knows that they have stepped up to the Premier League so he's trying to make space for additions. It makes sense, there's no point in keeping someone that isn't going to play. It makes sense to get him off your wage bill.

"I expect other clubs to join the race. He's proved that he can score goals, so, with the news coming out, I expect there to be more interested parties.

"Oxford have been doing good business after earning promotion, but I expect other clubs to be interested in Al-Hamadi."

Ali Al-Hamadi loan makes sense for all parties

Because he took to Championship life fairly well, after just a season-and-a-half as a top performer in the fourth division, people may be quick to forget just how young he is. His physical presence might play a part in that too.

The 22-year-old still has a lot of developing to do before he reaches his optimum. Being sat on the bench, or in the stands is not going to get him to that point any time soon.

As a professional and a competitor, the pride in him might be telling him to try and stay and fight for his spot, which is only natural. Ipswich would probably quite like him to have that attitude, but that won't be what's best for him.

He needs minutes on the pitch in competitive games, not behind closed-doors friendlies that get put on once every few months.

Unfortunately he's not quite ready to play at the highest level of English football. That fact needs to be accepted, and he then needs to think 'What can I do to get myself to that level?' The answer: regular game time, which is exactly what a loan move should provide.