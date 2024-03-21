Highlights If Ipswich want to keep top player Kieffer Moore, they must secure promotion to the Premier League.

Moore has been a standout performer, scoring goals and setting up assists in the Championship.

Ipswich's chances of keeping Moore depend on achieving promotion, as other Premier League clubs may be interested.

EFL Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that Ipswich Town will have to get promoted to the Premier League if they are to sign Kieffer Moore on a permanent deal.

Moore rejoined Ipswich in January on a loan deal until the end of the season from Bournemouth. He previously played for the Tractor Boys in 2017, failing to score in 11 appearances.

So far, Moore has six goals and one assist in ten Championship games, averaging 0.71 goals per 90.

Ipswich were desperate for a striker to lead the line as they look for back-to-back promotions. Their main forward, George Hirst, suffered a major hamstring injury in December, which forced their hand to dip into the transfer market.

Ipswich are currently third in the Championship, one point behind the top two, Leeds United and Leicester City. Leicester have a game in hand, too.

Palmer warns Ipswich over permanent Kieffer Moore deal

Palmer exclusively told FLW: “Kieffer Moore, he’s having a fantastic spell at Ipswich. He’s flying, he’s scoring goals, setting up the assists. Obviously, he’s a Premier League player, we know that, he’s a Welsh international, he obviously wants to do well to be involved in the Euros, so he is doing really well.

“Ipswich are in a dog fight now. The three sides, Ipswich, Leeds, and Leicester, are fighting it out for the two automatics, and one will be in the play-offs. Certainly, for Ipswich to sign Kieffer Moore, they have got to be in the Premier League, they won’t be able to afford his type of salary in the Championship, and he won’t want to play in the Championship, he just needed to get out and get playing, and that is what he is doing.

“I have said, and I have said all along, the top two in the division are Leeds and Leicester. I will still stick to that, and I still think Ipswich will go up via the play-offs. So if they go up by the play-offs, I’m sure if they are promoted, then they will have a good chance of signing Kieffer Moore on a permanent basis.

“But given how well he has done, maybe other Premier League clubs will be looking at Kieffer Moore and saying ‘right, it’s a player we want to sign’. This is what you do when you let a player go out on loan, you want him to have the impact he’s had, you knew he was going to have that kind of impact in the Championship.

“So he’s done the job, so if Ipswich get promoted, the owners are very ambitious and have deep pockets, so you could see him signing for Ipswich on a permanent basis.”

Kieffer Moore will have plenty of options in the summer

Moore has done brilliantly so far for Ipswich, as many expected him to.

Kieran McKenna’s side had a real dilemma when Hirst got injured, but in Moore, they have managed to bring in a more than suitable replacement.

Moore has done so well that they may look to bring him in permanently.

However, they may need a promotion to the Premier League to be able to afford him and to fit his aspirations.

Moore has proven himself at Championship level time and time again and deserves to be in the top flight.

With Dominic Solanke doing so well with the Cherries, he found game time limited and needed to play ahead of the Euros. He will be hoping he is selected for the Wales team.

Due to his good form, there may be other Premier League teams that may want to sign him, so Ipswich might feel promotion is needed to get their main man.