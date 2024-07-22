Highlights Ipswich Town looking to sign Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers, pose challenge to retain him.

Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town reportedly are trying to sign Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics this summer, off the back of the Irish international's Championship golden boot-winning 2023/24 season.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon today, in what would be a major blow to John Eustace's side.

Rovers are hoping not to get sucked into another relegation battle in the Championship next season, after finishing in 19th place and just three points from safety last season.

Retaining the services of Szmodics would be a huge statement of intent by the club, but unless they are competing for promotion, that will likely become an increasingly difficult task.

Tractor Boys to test the waters on Szmodics

Reporting via his Patreon account on Monday morning, Nixon has revealed that Ipswich Town are looking to sign the 28-year-old forward this summer.

Nixon states that Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna is on the search for domestic talent, and that search has led him to a player that he will have become highly familiar with due to his goalscoring exploits last term.

The Irishman has been offered a new contract by Blackburn, but the report also states that the club would be prepared to sell their starman at the right price.

In what will be a relief to Rovers supporters, Nixon claims that Ipswich's opening bid falls comfortably short of the valuation set by Blackburn, which the report says was initially more than £20m, but that they would take slightly less than that.

Nixon's report concludes with the suggested notion that this could be a transfer saga that rumbles on well into the start of the 2024/25 season, and perhaps all the way up to the deadline at the end of August.

Rovers should cash in whilst they can

Form is temporary, class is permanent. It's one of the oldest sayings in football's book of clichés, and it may well ring true once again in the case of Szmodics and Blackburn.

That's not to say he isn't a classy player. His 27 goals in 44 Championship games make it very hard to dispute his ability, but the former Peterborough man hasn't always been prolific in front of goal.

Szmodics' last four seasons (all comps), per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Blackburn 23/24 48 33 Blackburn 22/23 41 7 Peterborough 21/22 39 7 Peterborough 20/21 46 16

As illustrated in the above table, Szmodic's form has been up and down over the last few seasons, with two single-figure and two double-figure returns in his last four seasons.

Now 28, the forward is reaching the prime of his career, and as he creeps closer to and eventually past that dreaded 30 mark, his value will only naturally start to fall as a result of his age.

Therefore, after his best individual season to date, it's perhaps unlikely that Szmodic's value will ever be higher than it currently is, and as much as Rovers fans would want to see him stay and sign an extension, it may not be in the club's best interests.

Blackburn don't appear to be a club that are ready to challenge for Premier League promotion in 2024/25, under Eustace, they are a team who are rebuilding their squad on a very tight budget.

As such, the potential cash injection that the club would receive through a Szmodics sale could not only be invaluable to the future health of the club from a financial perspective but could also prove more valuable to their future prospects on the pitch than keeping him would.

If Blackburn want to return to competing at the right end of the Championship, selling Szmodics and using that money to vastly improve the playing squad from back to front, could be the right, albeit difficult decision to make this summer.