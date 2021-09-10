Ipswich Town to sanction triple transfer agreement

Ipswich Town are set to loan out Gerard Buabo, Jesse Nwabueze and Zak Bradshaw to non league Bury Town, as per a recent report by Suffolk News.

The young trio all featured as part of the Ipswich under-18 side which reached the FA Youth Cup semi finals last season and are now set to gain some much needed first team experience by heading out on loan.

Buabo is a forward who should add something extra to the Bury Town frontline, whilst the likes of Nwabueze and Bradshaw will provide good quality out wide from their positions as a winger and full back respectively.

The deals for the trio are set to go through later on today and are said to be initially in place for a month, with there being potential for the moves to be extended for a longer duration if needs be.

Bury Town are due to play host to Heybridge Swifts tomorrow at The Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium in a game that could feature the three youngsters.

The Verdict

This is a good move for all three of these young players as it will provide them with a great opportunity to get used to playing men’s football.

The trio formed an important part of the under-18 side that did so well in the Youth Cup for Town and will be looking to further impress Paul Cook moving forwards.

Moving them all to the same club at the same time will also help them to settle into a new environment quicker than if they went on loan individually to different clubs.

This move should really benefit Bury Town and Ipswich in equal measure as time goes on, with there being the potential to establish a long lasting relationship between the non league side and the League One outfit, which already exists today.