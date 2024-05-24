Miguel Almiron is expected to leave Newcastle United this summer as they look to generate transfer funds, and the Paraguayan could be the subject of interest from Ipswich Town.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs on the Fully Loaded Transfer Show, there is heavy Premier League interest in Almiron and that any possible move surrounding him to go to Portman Road is certainly one to watch.

Almiron joined the Magpies in 2019 and was a crucial part of their recent resurgence and top-four push last season.

With Ipswich's recent promotion to the top flight, the club are now in a position of strength and Premier League-proven signings may be what they need to secure safety next year.

Miguel Almiron transfer latest as Ipswich Town tipped for interest

Speaking about all things Almiron, Jacobs was adamant that whilst he was not Ipswich's first choice, his experience could be of interest to the East Anglian club. Having recently turned 30, Almiron is coming towards the end of his top-level career, but still retains a clear amount of ability based on his recent performances.

Whilst he is an option, the Tractor Boys' first choice is Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson. The loanee proved a revelation at Portman Road last season, netting 10 goals and providing five assists.

However, a deal may be difficult to come by with the Blues' desperation to promote young talent, and if Kieran McKenna makes the move to Stamford Bridge then Hutchinson could become a priority for them.

These revelations regarding the Englishman, suggest that a move for Almiron could become the priority and it would certainly prove a smart move given his top-flight experience.

Miguel Almiron would bring suitable experience to Ipswich Town

As interest from Brighton and Chelsea grows stronger in Kieran McKenna, possible transfer targets that Ipswich should sign become uncertain. But, signing Premier League players like that of Almiron is something that the Tractor Boys must do if they wish to survive next year.

Almiron's time at Newcastle has been one filled with inconsistencies but you could never question the forward's desire to give his all for the black and white of Newcastle.

Since signing for an at-the-time club record fee of £21 million, he has made over 200 appearances for the Magpies and has been termed as somewhat of a purple patch player.

Having originally taken 26 Premier League games to break his duck, last season showcased what the forward is truly about. In 34 league games, he scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists as Newcastle broke into Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

This term has seen much less game time with just 23 starts across the 38 fixtures as competition became rife in Eddie Howe's squad. So, this summer could provide the perfect opportunity for Almiron to jump ship and be the main man in a team like Ipswich.

Miguel Almiron's Newcastle Career (Transfermarkt) Appearances 209 Minutes 14,467 Goals 30 Assists 12

Of course, it would likely take a decent fee to prize Almiron away from St. James' Park, even though he isn't a first-choice under Eddie Howe, but Ipswich are now cash-rich following their promotion to the Premier League, so the Paraguayian could be a wise purchase.