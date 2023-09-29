Ipswich Town are certainly on the up and up in the EFL at the moment.

They were automatically promoted out of League One alongside Plymouth Argyle and now have another success in their sights.

Flying high in the upper echelons of the Championship under the stewardship of Kieran McKenna, battling it out with big hitters which included the relegated trio of Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United, it is a great time to be an Ipswich Town fan.

Portman Road boasts a superb atmosphere and with away fans facing a very tough test when they visit the ground, they may be in need of a refreshment or two.

As a result, FootballLeagueWorld are here to point you in the right direction of the closest watering hole whether you’re an Ipswich fan or a supporter of one of the teams who will visit their fortress.

Pubs for Ipswich Town fans

The Greyhound is very popular amongst the Ipswich Town fans as a place to go before a game and when the weather is right, they have a nice beer garden which also comes with an extra bar.

This place takes just 15 minutes to walk to and from Portman Road and it serves the local favourite Adnams as well as food.

Interestingly enough, The Greyhound actually sponsors the Town academy and the majority of the staff there are proud supporters of the club.

Also in the area you have The Black Horse Inn and then Arlington’s if you’re looking for food and drink.

Meanwhile, when making the trip between The Greyhound and the ground itself, you would pass a couple of alternatives in the form of The Arbor House, if you’re feeling fancy, and Spoon World Buffet and Bar.

Where can away fans go in and around Portman Road?

Primarily, away fans will go the Riverside (Station) Hotel before a game when the atmosphere is building. As the station part suggests, you can get a train towards it and then it is just a short five-minute walk to Portman Road as well, walking along Sir Alf Ramsey Way.

Cardinal Park isn't much further away and there is the Punch and Judy pub which is more suited to families and is somewhere that both home and away fans can visit on gameday.

This area is on Grafton Way and you can also find places to eat there as well - Nando’s, McDonald’s and KFC being just a few of them.

More towards the town centre there a lot more pubs if away fans have plenty of time on their hands and want to do a bit of exploring.

The Lord Nelson is a highly regarded pub on Fore Street whilst the Dove Street Inn opens at midday and has a wide variety of choices, up to 20 real ales and ciders on tap in fact.

Finally, alcohol can of course be bought in the ground but for some reason, away fans aren’t able to purchase any at half-time so be wary of that.