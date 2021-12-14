Ipswich Town team news update emerges ahead of FA Cup tie against Barrow

Ipswich will turn their attentions to the FA Cup this week, as they face off against Barrow in a cup replay but they’ll have to try and seal victory without two key players, as reported by TWTD.

The Tractor Boys have recently parted ways with boss Paul Cook, with the side unhappy with some recent showings. Their current standing in the league looks promising, as the team are currently in the top half but officials at Portman Road want the club to be pushing towards promotion.

As they consider who can lead them forward in League One, they now have a cup game to contend with against Barrow in midweek. The last fixture between the two ended in a 0-0 stalemate and the Tractor Boys will now have to travel to Holker Street to try and get a victory.

They will fancy their chances of progressing into the next stage of the competition but they’ll have to do it without one or two key players such as Bersant Celina and Wes Burns.

The positive news is that apart from the duo, there are no fresh concerns for the club to contend with – but it is still a blow to have a player as creative as Celina sidelined, especially when they could use some of his attacking flair to try and get past Barrow.

Speaking to TWTD about team news, he said: “Obviously, your Burnses [Wes Burns] and Celinas [Bersant Celina] are still out of the equation at the minute, but it’s a full squad to choose from.”

It’s good to hear that there are no further issues to deal with – but the Tractor Boys will be desperate to have both players available to them again soon.

The Verdict

Bersant Celina can produce something special out of nothing and it is therefore a huge blow to have him still sitting on the sidelines. With Ipswich desperate to try and kick on this season, they will want as many of their attacking and exciting players available to them as possible.

Wes Burns is also another regular starter who they are having to contend without. Six goal contributions in 14 games is a solid return for the winger and he too will be a loss to the side.

They should have enough about them in their squad to see off Barrow without them but going forward it is still difficult to have neither available for selection.

If Ipswich can appoint a suitable new manager and get everyone back fit and firing again, there is no reason why they cannot push on though in the second half of the season.