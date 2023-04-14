Ipswich Town take on Charlton Athletic in League One at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys dropped out of the automatic promotion places on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, which saw their run of eight consecutive wins and nine consecutive clean sheets come to an end.

Kieran McKenna's men are currently third in the table, one point behind second-placed Plymouth Argyle and two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday, although they have a game in hand on the Owls.

They take on a Charlton side who sit 10th in the league and have lost just one of their last seven games.

McKenna was disappointed to see his side's winning run come to an end against the Robins, but is looking for a response to the setback against the Addicks this weekend.

"We've been on a really good run, but we were never going to win every game until the end of the season. The difficulty of the league and difficulty of football pretty much dictates that," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"It's how you react when you don't win that's so important over the course of a season."

What is the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of the Charlton Athletic game?

The Tractor Boys face an anxious wait over the fitness of striker Nathan Broadhead, who missed out against Cheltenham after picking up an ankle knock and will be assessed ahead of Saturday.

"It was his ankle. He wasn't ready for this game and we'll have to see how he is over the next few days," McKenna said.

"I've not had a full report today. He's obviously had a really good impact, but we've got a good squad and lots of players ready to contribute."

There are also doubts over the fitness of defender Leif Davis, who was forced off in the second half on Monday, with McKenna confirming that fatigue and injury concerns were the reasons for his withdrawal.

"He was struggling with a few issues in the second half - a mixture of fatigue and few little niggles. We had to get him off," McKenna said.

Will Ipswich Town beat Charlton Athletic?

Ipswich go into the game as strong favourites, but there is no doubt it would be a big blow if Broadhead and Davis were unavailable.

Broadhead has made an impressive impact since his arrival from Everton in January, with four goals and two assists in 15 appearances, while Davis has been one of the division's stand-out players this season, contributing to one of the best defences in the third tier and scoring two goals and providing 11 assists from left-back.

But the Tractor Boys have excellent depth to their squad so they should have enough to get a result even in their absence as they look to register their sixth consecutive home win.