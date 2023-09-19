Ipswich Town are in Championship action on Tuesday evening as they travel to face Southampton.

The Tractor Boys come into this game in decent form once again, as they have won their last two league games.

It’s been an excellent start for Kieran McKenna’s men, as they have won five of their opening six league games, as well as making it to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Their only defeat has come in a thrilling 4-3 game against Leeds United, but since that clash, Ipswich have got back on a winning run.

The Tractor Boys secured all three points over the weekend as they beat Sheffield Wednesday by a goal to nil. They now head to face Southampton, who will be very fragile, as they have suffered a 5-0 and a 4-1 thrashing in their last two games.

As the game gets ever closer, here at Football League World, we have taken a look at the latest Ipswich Town team news and which players will be missing the match.

Which Ipswich Town players will be missing the match against Southampton?

Heading into this clash, which sees two promotion hopefuls go head-to-head so early in the season, Ipswich do have a few injury concerns.

One player who it seems is 50/50 for this clash is left-back Leif Davis, as he will need to be assessed ahead of the game.

Davis has been a player who has excelled under McKenna in recent times, and he showed that by setting up Conor Chaplin’s goal on Saturday.

However, later in that game, the defender landed on his ankle awkwardly and had to be helped off the pitch.

If Davis isn’t considered fit enough to be ready for this clash, then it would be expected that Manchester United’s Brandon Williams will step in to replace him.

Another player who could potentially miss this game at St. Mary’s is winger Wes Burns. He had to leave the pitch in the 77th minute on Saturday as he felt tightness in his hamstring, an issue he had that saw him sent home earlier from international duty with Wales.

Ipswich have plenty of squad depth, and if Burns were unavailable, it would probably see Kayden Jackson or Omari Hutchinson come in as his replacement.

What are Ipswich Town’s chances against Southampton?

Ipswich come into this game in better form than Southampton, and with the Saints looking low on confidence, you would expect McKenna’s side to be ready to punish the home team.

Most would expect, given how the two teams have been playing coming into this game, that it is Ipswich’s to lose. But Southampton can’t play much worse than they have in their last two games, so Russell Martin will be wanting a reaction from his team, and that may cause a different Southampton.

Ipswich will know it will be a big three points if they can collect them tonight, as they will move further ahead of a potential promotion rival and could possibly finish the night or the midweek fixtures in first place.

This match has all the makings to be a very exciting game between two teams that love to have the ball and create chances.