Ipswich Town are back on their travels this weekend as they travel to London to face Queens Park Rangers.

The Tractor Boys have made an excellent start to life back in England’s second tier, with two wins out of two in the league as well as their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup secured.

Ipswich got up and running with a 2-1 win away at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland, and then for their first home league game of the season, they claimed a 2-0 win against Stoke City last Saturday.

This Saturday sees them face a QPR team that picked up their first win of the season last weekend away at Cardiff City after their demolition at the hands of Watford.

However, the Rs have hit another bump in the road heading into this contest, as they suffered a first-round exit in the final minute of the EFL Cup game against Norwich City on Wednesday night.

As the game gets ever closer, here at Football League World, we have taken a look at the latest Ipswich Town team news and which players will be missing the match.

Which Ipswich Town players will be missing the match against QPR?

Despite it only being the third game of the league season, McKenna will be hoping he can have a full squad available as he looks to balance his squad in these opening games of the campaign.

Ahead of this encounter, the Ipswich boss has been able to provide a positive update on the injury front at the club.

He revealed at his weekly press conference that right back Harry Clarke is available for this game in West London. Clarke has an ongoing Achilles problem but should be fit enough to be in contention for this game

While Clarke’s teammate and fellow defender George Edmundson is also back fit for this game. The former Oldham Athletic defender has been suffering with ankle issues since pre-season, but McKenna says the 26-year-old is doing “okay” now and is ready to play this game.

However, one player who isn’t fit and ready for the game against QPR is goalkeeper Christian Walton. The 27-year-old remains on the sidelines with a plantar fascia tear, and while he is progressing well, McKenna says he is still unavailable.

When do Ipswich Town play QPR?

Ipswich play their third Championship game of the season this Saturday at QPR, with the game kicking off at 3 p.m.

What are Ipswich Town’s chances against QPR?

You would have to say that Ipswich have a very good chance of making it four wins out of four this weekend.

Despite making the step-up in divisions, Ipswich looked just as comfortable in the Championship as they did in League One.

They have already played two tricky opponents in Sunderland and Stoke, but they now face a side that, despite their win against Cardiff, is probably lacking some confidence.

It is the type of game where if Ipswich get an early goal, it could see the home fans turn slightly, and if that happens, Ipswich could be in for an easy afternoon of football in West London.