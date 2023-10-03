Ipswich Town will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going this evening as they take on Hull City.

The Tractor Boys have been nothing short of magnificent all season, with their only loss of the campaign so far coming in a 4-3 defeat against Leeds United.

Considering the Whites have only just been relegated from the Premier League, Ipswich shouldn't beat themselves up about that result and should be focusing on the positives instead.

They will be in high spirits coming into this clash, not just because of their results in general but also because they managed to score a late equaliser against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

On paper, a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium isn't their most impressive result of the season, but the point they took away from West Yorkshire could be crucial in their potential quest to secure back-to-back promotions.

They face a tough test tonight though as Hull make the trip to Suffolk, looking for three points after showing promising during the early stages of the season.

Ahead of this match, we take a look at the players who are missing for the Tractor Boys.

Which Ipswich Town players could be missing for the Hull City game?

Lee Evans is Kieran McKenna's "main" concern ahead of this clash, with the midfielder being forced off with a knee issue against Huddersfield at the weekend.

Considering he had a scan yesterday, it looks likely that he will miss this fixture.

He may not be the only absentee for the Tractor Boys, with Nathan Broadhead currently a potential doubt for his game after missing the match against the Terriers with a thigh injury.

Christian Walton and Axel Tuanzebe, meanwhile, are closing in on full fitness but it remains to be seen whether McKenna feels they are ready enough to be involved in the matchday squad.

Which Ipswich Town players could start v Hull City?

Vaclav Hladky will feel as though he deserves to start between the sticks again and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him retain his place, with Leif Davis, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden and Harry Clarke in front of the shot-stopper.

However, Brandon Williams will be pushing for a start and he could potentially come in on either side.

The fact the Tractor Boys had Davis available at the John Smith's Stadium was a real positive for them, but it remains to be seen whether they are keen to start him again.

With Evans likely to be out, that provides the perfect opportunity for Sam Morsy to return from his suspension and partner Massimo Luongo in the middle of the park.

And with Broadhead also a doubt, Omari Hutchinson could potentially continue on the left-hand side along with Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns.

Having Chaplin as a number 10 is a real weapon for Ipswich because he can be such an asset in the final third when on top form.

Up top, George Hirst started at Huddersfield and it wouldn't be a shock to see him start again, although Freddie Ladapo will be pushing for a starting spot.

At the moment, there's only space for one player up front.