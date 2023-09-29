Highlights Ipswich Town has shown impressive form this season, securing 18 out of 21 possible points and advancing to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite missing some key players, such as Christian Walton and Axel Tuanzebe, the team has the potential to benefit from having extra depth in the future.

There are several options for the starting lineup against Huddersfield giving the manager a selection headache - particularly in attack.

Ipswich Town are in fine shape at the moment.

Perhaps this should come as no shock considering Kieran McKenna is a very gifted manager - and the Tractor Boys already had Championship-quality players in their squad before the summer transfer window opened.

But the fact they have secured 18 points from a possible 21 this season is a bit of a surprise, especially as they've facing some tough teams so far.

They have also secured their entry into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after overcoming Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Coming from 2-0 down to beat Gary O'Neil's side, McKenna's side will be full of confidence coming into this game at the John Smith's Stadium and they can retain their place in the promotion mix with a victory.

Huddersfield won't be an easy opponent to face though, even after Neil Warnock's departure.

They secured a late draw away at Coventry City on Monday and that was an excellent result for Darren Moore's side, who are still adjusting to life under the ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Focusing more on the visitors though, we take a look at who's missing for the Tractor Boys ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game.

Who will be missing for Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Huddersfield?

Christian Walton is still out of action with a foot injury, but he could return next week and that's great news for McKenna considering how valuable the shot-stopper was last term.

Axel Tuanzebe also looks set to be absent for this game, with the Tractor Boys clearly keen not to rush the defender considering his injury record.

But the former Manchester United player, along with Walton, could potentially be available from next week and that's a real positive for a side that could benefit from having extra depth.

Sam Morsy, meanwhile, is suspended for this clash after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Blackburn Rovers.

He only needs to serve a one-match suspension though, so he will be back for the Hull City game next week.

Who could start for Ipswich Town against Huddersfield?

The good news is that Leif Davis should be back in action for this game in West Yorkshire. Kayden Jackson also started in midweek and could be in contention for this game.

In terms of who will start, Vaclav Hladky will probably remain between the sticks, with Harry Clarke, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Leif Davis in front of him. If the latter isn't fully fit, expect Brandon Williams to start.

In Morsy's absence, Lee Evans or Jack Taylor could start alongside Massimo Luongo, but it remains to be seen who starts in the attacking midfield three behind the striker.

Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Jackson, Marcus Harness and Omari Hutchinson are all options. The latter will be particularly keen to start in his quest to develop at Portman Road.

Up top, both George Hirst and Freddie Ladapo have scored in the past week, which gives McKenna yet another selection headache.

Choosing that front four will be a difficult task, but that's a good problem for the former Manchester United coach to have as he looks to guide his team to more wins in the coming weeks.