Ipswich Town take on Exeter City at Portman Road in League One on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys took one step closer to promotion with an emphatic 3-0 victory over fourth-placed Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday night.

Ipswich almost took the lead early on when Massimo Luongo's shot hit the bar before they established a two-goal lead just before half time through quick-fire goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

Broadhead missed the chance to extend the advantage when his 55th-minute penalty was saved by Harry Isted, but Conor Chaplin added a third with nine minutes remaining to seal all three points, with the victory particularly impressive considering the Tykes had won their previous nine home games.

Kieran McKenna's men are now 17 games unbeaten and have won 12 of their last 13 games. They currently sit second in the table, four points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday and can secure promotion with a win on Saturday.

They face an Exeter side are winless in six games, losing the last five in a row, while Gary Caldwell's side will also be severely depleted amid an injury crisis at the club.

What is the latest Ipswich Town team news?

The Tractor Boys have an almost fully fit squad to choose from and no new injury concerns ahead of the game, with defender George Edmundson the only player not currently in training.

When asked if there were any injury worries, McKenna told TWTD: "No changes, just George Edmundson, really.

"Lee Evans is still working his way, but he’s trained more this week. So George is the only one whose not in the training sessions at the moment."

Will Ipswich Town beat Exeter City?

It is difficult to see anything other than an Ipswich victory on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys have been in relentless form in recent months and have won their last seven consecutive home games, so it could be a tough afternoon for the injury-hit Grecians.

McKenna will want his side to confirm promotion at the earliest possible opportunity and with a full house expected at Portman Road, the players will be determined to do the job ahead of the final day trip to Fleetwood Town and celebrate in front of their own fans .

There could be no greater motivation for the Tractor Boys coming into this one and they are strong favourites to pick up the three points they need to confirm their Championship return.