Having seen one of their promotion rivals slip up in recent weeks, and once again in midweek, Ipswich Town have a brilliant opportunity to try and take advantage of that this weekend.

As the club prepare to travel to take on Derby County, they sit third in the League One standings, currently four points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday in second, and with a five point gap to make up on league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Derby will certainly be no rollovers, though, particularly at Pride Park.

The Rams themselves have plenty still to play for in trying to consolidate their play-off spot and place in the top six, but they too have slipped up in recent weeks.

Indeed, they come into this one with just one win in their last four matches, with three defeats in the others.

Meanwhile, Ipswich have won their last six league matches in a row, and are unbeaten in their last ten in the third tier.

Latest Ipswich Town team news

With the above said, then, let's take a look at the latest Ipswich Town team news heading into the weekend.

Boss Kieran McKenna addressed the media on Thursday and revealed that the club are broadly in a similar situation injury wise as to what they were prior to their last game on March 18th versus Shrewsbury.

The Tractor Boys boss did, though, also reveal positive news regarding Lee Evans.

""We’re pretty much as we were [with injuries before the international break]." McKenna revealed to the media, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Lee Evans is pretty close to returning to training, which is a boost as well.

“So we’re in a strong position as a squad."

Whilst the Evans news is a positive, as is the fact there are no fresh injury concerns, Ipswich will still be without some of their players for this one.

It is unclear just how fit Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara are at this stage, with the pair recently returning from long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, both George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules look set to miss out.

Edmundson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, whilst John-Jules continues to suffer from a quad problem.

Match details

The exciting, important League One matchup between Derby County and Ipswich Town is due to take place at Pride Park on Saturday April 1st.

Kick-off in the third tier match is scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.