Ipswich Town team news: The players set to miss Bolton match

Ipswich Town will be hoping to extend their current winning run in League One to five games this weekend in their showdown with Bolton Wanderers.

The Blues secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Accrington Stanley earlier this week which allowed them to close the gap to league leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

Currently five points adrift of the Owls and Plymouth Argyle in the standings, Ipswich could move to within striking distance of these two teams if they defeat Bolton tomorrow.

Ipswich know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in this particular fixture as Wanderers have won five of their last six league games at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Whereas Blues boss Kieran McKenna will be able to turn to the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Sam Morsy and Conor Chaplin for inspiration in this clash, there are a number of individuals who will not be fit enough to feature on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Ipswich players who are set to miss this fixture…

Lee Evans

Lee Evans sustained a knee injury last month which is set to keep him out of action until the end of April.

The midfielder was withdrawn in the first-half of Ipswich’s draw with Cambridge United after picking up this issue.

A key member of the club’s squad, Evans has managed to provide five direct goal contributions in the 23 league games that he has participated in and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.23 in the third-tier.

Panutche Camara

While Panutche Camara did recently step up his road to recovery by playing for the club’s Under-21 side, tomorrow’s game is likely to come too soon for the midfielder.

Due to an ongoing issue with his groin, Camara has only featured on four occasions for Ipswich in all competitions since sealing a switch to the club from Plymouth.

When he is fit enough to play again, the 26-year-old will be determined to help the Blues in their quest to secure promotion.

Tyreece John-Jules

Tyreece John-Jules will also miss this game.

The forward is currently training alone and will link up with the rest of his team-mates next week.

John-Jules has not featured for the Blues since their clash with Charlton Athletic in November due to a hamstring injury.

Since sealing a loan move to Ipswich from Arsenal last year, the 22-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in League One.

