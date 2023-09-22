Ipswich Town have made the transition to Championship football seamlessly.

Kieran McKenna’s side have earned plenty of plaudits for their performances since gaining promotion from League One.

The Tractor Boys are third in the table after their opening seven fixtures in the league.

Ipswich have won six and lost one, earning an impressive 18 points from a possible 21.

The Suffolk outfit earned an important victory midweek away to Southampton, taking all three points with a 1-0 win over Russell Martin’s side.

The gap to fourth place is now five points going into this weekend’s set of Championship fixtures.

Ipswich will return to Portman Road this weekend to take on Blackburn Rovers, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side falling to 12th after their midweek loss to Sunderland.

What changes can we expect from Ipswich Town for the Blackburn Rovers clash?

McKenna made four changes between games for the team’s clash away to the Saints on Tuesday.

George Hirst came back into the side in place of Freddie Ladapo, with Omari Hutchinson earning a start ahead of Nathan Broadhead.

Jack Taylor and Brandon Williams also came into the starting lineup, with an injury preventing Leif Davis from competing, while Massimo Luongo was rested on the bench.

Hutchinson’s goal separated the two sides on Tuesday night, but Broadhead could be in line for a place back in the side.

Rotation will be key this season, with McKenna needing to maintain everyone’s fitness levels for the gruelling 46-game campaign of the Championship.

That means we could see another couple of changes on Saturday afternoon, regardless of any injury updates.

Who is set to miss Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers?

One player that could make a return is Davis, who has been back in training with the first team squad in recent days.

The full back is an important part of the side, so McKenna will be glad that his injury concern wasn’t a long-term issue.

Other players that returned to training this week include Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson and Christian Walton.

However, Walton is still two weeks away from being available for action again, meaning Vaclav Hladky will remain between the sticks for the Tractor Boys for the next few games.

There are no other expected absentees, so McKenna will have an almost full squad to choose from this weekend.

Who is the favourite for Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn’s form has been very inconsistent so far this season, losing as many as they’ve won.

The team has 10 points from a possible 21, and has struggled to string together positive results in order to keep pace with the leaders.

Meanwhile, Ipswich’s form is exemplary and that should give them the edge this weekend when the two teams face each other at Portman Road.

McKenna’s side should be able to take advantage of Blackburn’s leaky defence to earn all three points in front of their home fans on Saturday.

Blackburn have the fifth worst defensive record in the division, conceding 12 goals from seven games.

Ipswich have the fourth best offensive record, scoring 13 from seven, so this should be an ideal match-up for the Tractor Boys.