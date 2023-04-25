Ipswich Town face a huge promotion clash on Tuesday evening.

Kieran McKenna’s side face the trip to Oakwell to take on fourth place Barnsley.

Just six points separate the two sides going into their antepenultimate fixture of the campaign.

Victory for the Tractor Boys would see them take a giant leap towards automatic promotion.

Who will be unavailable for Ipswich Town against Barnsley?

However, defeat would leave them just a point ahead of third place Sheffield Wednesday going into the last two fixtures of the season.

That means there is everything to play for, with the Tykes themselves also still hoping to secure a top two finish in League One.

Here we look at the latest team news ahead of Ipswich’s clash with Barnsley this evening…

Leif Davis and Nathan Broadhead had been fitness concerns going into last weekend, but they both proved their readiness by starting in the win over Peterborough United.

However, Broadhead did not last the full 90 minutes and could drop to the bench as McKenna looks to manage his minutes.

Richard Keogh, Cameron Humphreys and Kane Vincent-Young have all participated in U21 fixtures recently having been absent from the first team squad.

It remains to be seen whether they will be chosen for the Barnsley clash, but it is not expected that they will jump into the starting lineup given their fringe roles in the team.

McKenna admitted prior to the win against the Posh that a number of players have been missing training sessions, but there are no fresh injury concerns for the Tractor Boys coming into tonight’s big game.

Can Ipswich Town secure automatic League One promotion?

Ipswich have been fantastic all season, earning an impressive 91 points from their 43 games played so far.

Failure to gain a top two spot with such a points haul would feel pretty rotten but such is the nature of this competitive League One campaign.

Barnsley need to win to keep their top two hopes alive, as a loss would rule them out of contention.

That puts all the pressure on this clash, as Ipswich would love to eliminate a side from the battle for an automatic place in the Championship next season.

McKenna’s side have won their last three games in a row and are unbeaten in their last 16 league games, giving them the edge going into this evening’s affair.

The lack of fresh injuries will be a big boost to the side, who will be full of confidence that they can take all three points from Michael Duff’s side.